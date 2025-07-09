Does Thermal Paste Expire? Here's How To Tell If Yours Is Safe To Use

Can you just keep using the same tub of thermal paste over and over, or does it eventually expire? The answer is more complicated than it might seem at first glance. Yes, thermal paste does expire, and every tub should come with an expiration date. However, that doesn't mean you can't use it more than once; you just need to know the tell-tale signs that it's time to throw it out. I'll walk you through everything you need to know in this guide.

Thermal paste is one of those things that you buy once and then likely forget about for a long time. Unless you actually have a regular PC maintenance schedule (in which case, I applaud you, because I certainly neglect mine) and you change out your paste frequently, chances are that it'll just sit there for a while after you've used it once. If you have a tub or syringe of thermal paste lying around, look out for signs of drying, such as cracks, or separation, such as an oily layer on the surface of the paste. Make sure to also note any changes to the thickness, texture, and viscosity.

Left unopened, thermal paste can generally last a very long time. Kooling Monster states that its product has a shelf life ranging from six months to two years, and Noctua gives the same lifespan; meanwhile, Arctic claims that you can store unopened thermal paste for up to eight years, while Thermal Grizzly gives it at least three years. Those estimates are a bit all over the place, but the general rule of thumb is that you can expect it to be fine for a few years.