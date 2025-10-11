5 Hidden Google Calendar Features You Need To Try Out ASAP

Whether you're balancing a full load of college courses or trying to settle into a steady routine at your in-office or remote nine-to-five, a reliable calendar is key to staying on top of things. Physical calendars have their advantages, but for most people, digital calendars work best because you can access them across multiple devices, like your computer, smartphone, tablet, and even a smartwatch.

There are many digital calendars to choose from, but as a lot of people have a Google account already, Google Calendar is one of the most convenient options to set up. Though convenience can sometimes be synonymous with basic, that's not the case here. Google Calendar is a comprehensive, versatile tool that's easy to use, but some of its best features aren't obvious at first glance.

Some features require minimal instruction, like how to share your Google Calendar or how to change settings in Calendar, while others may remain hidden to you unless you're actively searching. We've gathered up five useful features in Google Calendar you might not be aware of, all of which will make it easier to keep your personal or work-related projects and tasks organized.