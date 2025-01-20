How To Add Your Flights To Google Calendar

Google Calendar is available across multiple platforms and devices. You can find the app preinstalled on most Android phones, and available as a free app on iOS — heck, you can even access Google Calendar on your Apple Watch. It's also easy to view your calendar information on the web on any device that comes with a modern browser. Furthermore, the service has deep integrations with several other apps — and not just the ones made by Google.

It's always been possible to manually create events to better organize your Google Calendar. These events can serve as reminders and ping you ahead of time with a notification on your phone or laptop. Over the years, Google's various products have become intertwined with the way your data works — in a good way. This means you no longer need to set aside time to add events and reminders for activities like concerts, flights, or the cinema.

If you fly a lot, you will appreciate a feature that has existed across Google products for a while, which is the ability to quickly create a flight event on Google Calendar based on confirmation emails that you have received on your Gmail account. Read on to learn how you can enable this feature to work automatically.

