How To Access Google Calendar On Your Apple Watch

There's no denying the Apple Watch has a ton of useful apps, including its calendar. Whether you need to remember a doctor's appointment or the due date for a project at work, having access to your schedule on your wrist can help keep you organized and ensure you never forget important events. There are several things you can do to get the most out of your Apple Watch calendar; however, there's one thing it can't do — replace your Google Calendar. One of the costs of buying an Apple product is that it sometimes doesn't play well with services from outside its ecosystem. After all, many an Android phone owner has wondered if they can use their phone with an Apple Watch, and for most people, the answer is it's more trouble than it's worth.

The good news is that buying an Apple Watch doesn't mean giving up access to all third-party apps; many of them work with the Apple Watch, and Google Calendar is one of them. While the Calendar app that comes pre-installed on Apple Watches is enough for most people's day-to-day needs, there are many reasons you might want to access Google Calendar on your watch, too. You might have a shared Google Calendar at work that you'd like to be able to view on your watch, or you may simply prefer it to the Apple Watch's native Calendar app. While you can't install the Google Calendar app directly on your Apple Watch, there is a workaround that allows you to sync it with your Apple Watch.