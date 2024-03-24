5 Ways To Get The Most Out Of Your Apple Watch Calendar

When done right, calendars can make living in our chaotic, modern world with so many things that constantly demand our attention a little more bearable. But the thing about calendars is that they're only as useful as how well they're integrated into our daily lives. Whether it is a physical calendar or a digital one, it takes commitment to regularly update them as your needs change and plans evolve with time. Thankfully, the Apple Watch can help keep your calendar alive by letting you access it directly on your wrist.

With so many ways to customize your Apple Watch, it's unsurprising that optimizing your on-the-go scheduling requirements is one of them. Most people are probably aware that you can check your iPhone's Calendar app through your Apple Watch, but you'd be surprised to know that Apple hasn't been slowing down with improved features in its recent OS updates. For example, there are plenty of new cool Watch faces that have popped up, with some of them having complications designed to help put your calendar at the forefront or make it easier to navigate. That being said, you should probably update your watchOS to the latest version as soon as possible.

So, if you're ready to get a better hold of your time (and your life), here are some ways to get the most out of your Apple Watch calendar today.