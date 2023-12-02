How To Turn Off Siri On Your Apple Watch
From controlling your Tesla to setting reminders, there isn't much Siri can't do. It is the go-to voice assistant for millions worldwide, helping them with everyday tasks and making daily life easier for those who use it. However, not everyone is comfortable with Siri collecting personal information on their daily activities, finding the idea of a constantly listening assistant unsettling. When you use Siri, you agree to give Apple access to some of the most personal aspects of your life.
While Apple has taken steps to protect users' personal information, including deleting Siri's search history, some people still prefer to err on the side of caution, choosing privacy over convenience. Others may grow tired of accidentally activating the voice assistant at inopportune times, which is easy to do with features like "Hey Siri" or "Raise to Speak," leading to unintended interactions or commands. Sometimes, it comes down to preferring to control the watch manually instead of using voice commands, which can be slower or less reliable than interacting directly with the device's touch interface or physical buttons.
Whatever the case may be, getting Siri to stop listening is a straightforward process, allowing you to customize the device to suit your needs and preferences.
How to turn off Siri on the Apple Watch
As helpful as Siri can be, there will probably be times when you want to turn off the voice assistant. Whether it's for privacy reasons, to avoid accidental activations, or simply to enjoy a quieter Apple Watch experience, turning off Siri is easy to do and blocks voice activation, prevents Siri from coming on when you raise your wrist, and stops Siri from being triggered when you press the digital crown.
Follow these steps to turn off Siri through your Apple Watch:
- Press the Digital Crown on your Apple Watch to go to the Home screen.
- Tap on the Settings app, which looks like a gear.
- Scroll down and select Siri.
- To deactivate Siri, toggle off the following options: Listen for "Hey Siri," Raise to Speak, and Press Digital Crown.
- Tap turn off Siri to confirm your choices.
Follow these steps to use your iPhone to deactivate Siri:
- Open the Apple Watch app on your paired iPhone.
- Tap the My Watch tab and then go to Siri.
- Toggle off Listen for "Hey Siri," Raise to Speak, and Press Digital Crown.
When you've completed these steps, you can verify Siri is turned off by trying to activate it using the usual methods, saying "Hey Siri" or raising your wrist. You shouldn't get any response. Remember that deactivating Siri means you'll have to use manual controls for tasks you previously used Siri to complete.