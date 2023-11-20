How To Delete Your Siri Search History (And Why You Should)

Voice assistants like Siri have become ubiquitous in recent years. From a quick check of the weather to managing our smart homes, Siri's there for it all. Many of us rely on Siri every day. But have you ever stopped to think about the privacy side of things? While there's no disputing Siri can make our lives easier, its use raises significant privacy issues, including how Apple uses the recordings it receives when you use its voice assistant and how it uses that information.

After all, to work effectively, Siri needs to know a lot about us. Our friends' names, voice recordings, and where we are at any given time are just some things our devices send to Apple when we use Siri. Apple has taken steps to safeguard the data it collects, such as using a random identifier not linked to a user's Apple ID or email address to associate Siri requests with a device to help maintain privacy. Still, it's important to remember that sharing personal information with any company comes with risks, including potential misuse or unauthorized access.

The good news is, If you're not comfortable trusting Apple with all that information, there are steps you can take to manage and limit the data Siri collects. We'll show you how to delete your Siri search history.