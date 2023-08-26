How To Control Your Tesla Using Siri (Via Apple Shortcuts)

There's no battling the fact that Teslas are among the smartest vehicles in the U.S. Other than its semi-autonomous driving, Tesla was among the earliest brands in the industry to offer connected car features and internet right from the dashboard as a standard feature across all models. Tesla owners will already be aware of the facility to control a host of features with their smartphones using apps on Android and iOS. But as internet-connected cars become quintessential, Tesla is adding a crucial functionality making it easier to control your car with your voice.

Tesla's iOS app has recently been updated to enable quicker execution of actions through Apple Shortcuts. Instead of opening the Tesla app to control different functions on your vehicle, you can simply run a shortcut from the iPhone's home screen (through widgets) or use Apple's voice assistant, Siri.

The update brings support for 20 odd commands using which you can operate various functions of Teslas from the current lineup that comprises Models S, 3, X, and Y. This pretty much includes everything you can control with your iPhone, such as locking and unlocking doors, opening and closing of the frunk, managing air conditioning, controlling media, seat heating or ventilation, opening the charging port flap, or toggling sentry mode, dog mode, and Bioweapon defense mode, etc.

If the idea excites you, let us walk you through the steps required to control your Tesla using Apple Shortcuts and Siri.