What The Red Dot On Your Apple Watch Really Means

Ever since the Apple Watch launched in 2015, it has opened up hands-free options to relieve people from carrying their phones around the whole day. However, Apple Watches do have several types of icons that intermittently appear on the top part of its watch face. For the average Apple Watch user, this may be confusing. One of these icons is the red dot.

According to Apple, the red dot alerts Apple Watch users that a notification has appeared. In general, Apple notes that its notifications will appear on your Apple Watch or iPhone, but not at the same time. For example, if your iPhone is locked or asleep, you will receive incoming notifications on your synced Apple Watch instead. However, it does cite some exceptions, such as the Noise app. Because the Noise app is Apple Watch only, you will not be receiving notifications on your iPhone at all.

Now that you know what the red dot on your Apple Watch is, here are some tips that you can try to make your Apple Watch notifications work better for you.