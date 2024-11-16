12 Google Calendar Settings You'll Wish You Changed Sooner

Whether you rely on Google Calendar to keep you organized day-to-day or you're considering diving in to better manage your work, personal life, or school responsibilities, there's a lot to know. On the face of it, the calendar app seems simple, and it's quite user-friendly. Dive deeper and you'll find that you can customize your Google Calendar to do many more things than you might have expected.

While Google Calendar is, obviously, a Google product, it's compatible with many platforms and operating systems. Many users don't know the extent of the functions of Google Calendar on Android, but iPhone and PC users can benefit from changing up various settings, too.

It might not be as fancy as digital displays in the Skylight Calendar, but Google Calendar packs plenty of features. From clarifying time differences to setting your do-not-disturb status, there's a lot to learn to get the most out of your calendar.