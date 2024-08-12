10 Hidden Features You Might Not Know About On Slack

There are plenty of essential apps small business owners rely on, especially if they have remote workers and need a simple solution for staying in contact with all of them. If that's the case for your organization, there's a good chance you already use Slack. In case you don't know what it is already, Slack is a business messaging app where workers can communicate with one another, which is a major asset when it comes to spreading important information quickly when everyone may not be in a centralized office.

Slack allows for the creation of various channels, meaning a single message can go out to people within the same team simultaneously. It's a lot easier than hoping people keep tabs on their email all day. Plus, Slack is accessible via computers and mobile devices, so people can stay up-to-date on what's going on at the office wherever they are.

Slack may be ubiquitous in the marketplace, but there are undoubtedly people who aren't using it to its fullest potential. Even worse, they could be making disastrous mistakes while using Slack. If you merely want Slack so that you can share memes with co-workers and ask questions when needed, it's easy enough to figure all of that out. However, you can take your Slack game to the next level by implementing an array of features that aren't always obvious to implement. Some are just fun while others can enhance your workflow, but no matter what, they're all pretty easy to get started with.

