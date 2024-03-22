6 Essential Types Of Apps For Anyone Working From Home

Whether you work independently or have a team spread across different locations, having the right tools that can bridge the gap caused by physical distance and ensure you have the right environment to work efficiently is essential. Many helpful tools are designed to both send instant messages and also facilitate other forms of communication, such as video conferencing and real-time document collaboration.

If you are working in a team, consider using an app that offers multiple communication options with features that allow easy file sharing, task management, and can be integrated with productivity apps. One popular option in this category is Slack, which is designed around chat functions that are standard on the internet, but with a workplace twist. Among the many essential Slack tips that will improve your workflow, one key approach is to keep conversations organized by creating "channels," with themes like "HR Updates" or "Management Announcements." Slack, which is owned by Salesforce, is free to start but charges extra for message history or group meetings, among other features.

In case you are a freelancer who only prefers working independently, you can consider options like Skype, Zoom, or its best alternative, Google Meet for quick video meetings. All three make it relatively easy to set up meetings, ranging from one-on-ones to large group discussions.