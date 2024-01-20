5 Mistakes You're Making When Using Slack

There's a lot of typing on Slack, so typos are also bound to happen. But, if you're correcting typos the Boomer way (sorry, boomers) — in a separate message with an asterisk before the correct word(s) — then you're missing out on one of Slack's niftiest features: the Edit Message. Yep, that does what it says: corrects a message you've already sent.

To do this on a desktop, hover your cursor over the message you'd like to edit, then click the three dots icon > Edit message. Select Save Changes when you're done, and your message will be updated. On mobile, tap and hold the message, select Edit message from the pop-up menu, then tap the green check mark above the keyboard to save your changes when you're done. Modified messages will be marked with an Edited label for transparency's sake, and Slack will retain version history for the same reason. This also makes it possible (and easy) to undo edits if there's ever a need to. You can edit all kinds of input on Slack — from text and links to attachments and emojis.

Slack also has an Unsend button for times when you hit Send on a message you didn't intend to. You can retract a message within 15 seconds of sending it, provided you stay on the conversation window and leave the message input blank. But, as of the time of writing, this feature is only available on the desktop version.

However, both mobile and desktop users can take advantage of another corrective feature: the Delete button. On mobile, tap and hold the message, then scroll to the bottom of the pop-up menu and select Delete. Click the three dots icon and select Delete if you're trying to do this on a desktop.