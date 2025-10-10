5 Uses For Your Android Phone's USB-C Port

Mobile gaming isn't what it used to be just a few years ago. Android gaming has gone to the next level, with devices now capable of running some AAA titles. However, using the touchscreen can feel a bit restrictive, since it lacks the tactile feedback of physical buttons, which always elevates the experience. That's where the versatility of the USB-C port comes into play, as it lets you connect a game controller to your phone and enjoy console-level gaming.

You can attach your Xbox or PlayStation controller to your phone with a supported USB cable, though for some controllers, you may need an OTG adapter. If you don't have a console lying around the house, you can hop onto Amazon to buy an Android-specific controller that clips to your phone and gives you external buttons to map various in-game controls. While most modern Android phones support plug-and-play functionality, you should make sure that the game you want to play has controller support.

You can opt for the 8Bitdo Ultimate Bluetooth controller that sells for $49.99 on Amazon. There's also the Backbone One gaming controller, but that one is more expensive, costing you $99.99. There are other high-end Android controllers available that make excellent use of that USB-C port on your phone.