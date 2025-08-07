How To Get Faster Internet Speeds On Your Android Phone

There's a lot that modern smartphones can do. Sure, the selection of pre-installed apps lets you make phone calls, send text messages, and capture high-resolution images, but it is the ever-expanding app store that makes smartphones truly smart. With social media apps like Instagram and AI apps like ChatGPT, information is only a touch away. Of course, your smartphone experience is heavily reliant on how fast your internet connection is. If you have been noticing longer loading times for web pages or constant buffering for videos, then an unstable or slow internet connection should be the primary suspect.

First things first, your internet speed depends on the maximum upload and download speeds that your plan offers — you cannot exceed this upper limit by attempting to make changes on your device. If you primarily use your home Wi-Fi network for internet access on your Android phone, it's best to run an internet speed test on a device that's connected to the same network via Ethernet — like a desktop or a laptop. Next, try running the same test on your Android phone to compare the results.

If there's a huge discrepancy between the results and you notice your Android phone is getting noticeably slower internet speeds than what your service provider offers, then there are a few things to check for and tweaks to make that can maximize your device's internet speed.