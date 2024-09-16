Here's What The Key Icon Means On Your Android Phone

Smartphones have become increasingly more capable of handling a variety of tasks over the years. Be it streaming your favorite movies in HDR, or capturing stunning-looking photos — advancements in technology have made these devices a critical part of everyone's daily life.

As impressive as the hardware has gotten, the seamless experience of using a phone is also possible thanks to how well the software handles every action. With so much going on in the background, your phone's status bar is where you will notice all kinds of symbols that relay information related to Wi-Fi, mobile network, Bluetooth, and more.

Apart from the usual set of indicators that are largely ever-present in the status bar, you might come across several other icons on your Android device — one such being a symbol that represents a key. This icon in the status bar indicates that your phone is currently connected to a VPN — here's what the service does, and how you can get rid of the indicator if you have it accidentally turned on.

