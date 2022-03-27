How To Connect A VPN To An Android Device

The easiest way to connect a VPN on Android is to sign up for a plan with a company that provides its own mobile app. These apps are typically available in the Google Play Store and only require you to sign in to the account you created when subscribing. Once signed in, connecting to the VPN only requires tapping a button or switch, then toggling it back off when you no longer want to connect. As well, these apps make it simple to switch between different regions and servers offered by the provider.

The exact process for connecting to a VPN on Android will vary based on which service you sign up for, though the apps all work in the same general way:

1. Download your VPN provider's Android app from the Google Play Store. You can find the app by either looking for a download link on the provider's website or by searching for its name in the app store.

2. Once the app is installed, launch it for the first time. You'll be prompted to enter your sign-in credentials, such as a username and password.

3. Enter your credentials, then, if necessary, complete the security challenge, such as entering a verification code sent in a text message.

4. Now that you're signed in to the app, you can tap the "Connect" button or switch to connect with the VPN.

Most of these VPN mobile apps have dedicated buttons for pausing and disconnecting, giving you two different options for ending the connection when it's no longer needed. You may also have more advanced options like a "kill switch," which will prevent your device from sending Internet traffic if the VPN connection is dropped.