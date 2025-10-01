13 Most Influential Four-Wheel-Drive Sports Cars Ever Made

Four-wheel drive was initially used in utilitarian and military vehicles, for an obvious reason: it provided more traction on slippery terrain. But automakers shove 4WD/AWD in all sorts of vehicles today, including performance vehicles. Yes, you'll immediately think of cars like the Toyota GR Corolla and Volkswagen Golf R, but the truth is — AWD is more common in sports cars today than front-wheel drive or rear-wheel drive.

Don't believe us? BMW's popular M3 and M4 nameplates are offered with AWD. Merc's competitor, the C63 AMG — also AWD. Even Ferrari, which has almost exclusively built rear-wheel-drive supercars in the past, has produced AWD models recently. SF90. 849 Testarossa. Purosangue. Okay, the last one is a V12-powered quasi-SUV, but it proves the point, nonetheless.

Still, this trend hasn't just emerged from nowhere. The AWD sports car sauce has been simmering for quite a while and has been supplemented with some extraordinary cars in the process. So let's have a chronological look at the most influential ones, which led to the emergence of the category.