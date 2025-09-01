5 Of The Most Dangerous Classic Supercars You Can Drive

Provided you have a license, there is no reason you can't hop in a supercar and start driving. At least, in a normal, considerate manner. If you want to test its limits, you'll need some training. After all, supercars today approach 1,000 hp, which is too much for most drivers. Predictably, many supercar manufacturers offer special driving schools for their customers.

Even so, modern supercars are easier to drive than they were before. Most are equipped with driver aids to help you put the power to the ground more easily and keep things stable in the corners. Not to mention, most have automatic transmissions and come with significantly grippier tires. With classic supercars, though, you were left on your own.

Some classic supercars are notorious for being dangerous to drive. Overpowered and without any driving aid, these machines weren't for the faint of heart. Some of these models were also underdeveloped in crucial areas, like suspension and aerodynamics. Either way, they caught drivers by surprise, and in some cases, took along sacrifices. Strap in and hold tight, because these classic supercars are ruthless!