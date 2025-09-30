One Change Would've Made Subaru's 2026 Forester Wilderness An Insta-Buy

The Pacific Northwest around Portland, Oregon, and Southern Washington might as well go by the nickname "Subaru Country." Throughout the recent media launch of the new Forester Wilderness, I truly lost track of how many other Subaru drivers I spied rubbernecking for the chance to steal a glance at the sixth-gen SUV's off-roady trim package.

The aesthetic definitely helps to turn heads, with all the plastic cladding reminiscent of technical hiking sneakers sold in droves at REI—seemingly mandatory footwear in third-wave coffee shops and antiquarian book purveyors across the Pacific Northwest. Yet in a segment of "soft-roaders" that so often similarly pose as more crunchy than simple appearance packages might suggest, the Forester Wilderness takes the cake as the most prepared for the money.

Michael Teo Van Runkle/SlashGear

Two days of driving on gravel roads, rock trails, and winding highways revealed exactly how much the Forester Wilderness walks the walk—or hikes the hike, I suppose—but also a few financial decisions where Subaru still left a little on the table.