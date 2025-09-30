13 Of The Fastest Diesel Cars, Ranked By Acceleration Times

The BMW 840d xDrive checks all the boxes of a great grand tourer. It's very quick, courtesy of a 3.0-liter twin-turbo inline-6 diesel. BMW ensured it's agile, too, while keeping it smooth over bumps. The interior is highly luxurious, and this 8-Series is one of the best-looking BMWs lately. Yet, it's the outstanding fuel economy that sets it apart. The 840d xDrive is good for more than 40 mpg, meaning it will easily drive over 500 miles on a single tank.

Impressed? Wait until you hear about the diesel gem under the bonnet. The twin-turbo unit is good for 316 hp and meaty 501 lb-ft of torque and came exclusively with an eight-speed manual and AWD. Put your feet to the ground, and the six-cylinder will propel this relatively large GT to 62 mph (100 km/h) in just 4.9 seconds and up to a top speed of 155 mph.

Yes, this is a far cry from the monstrously capable BMW M8 Competition Coupe colleague Chris Davies drove back in 2020, which hit the 60-mph mark in 3.0 seconds. But that should surprise nobody, as the M8 Competition packed a twin-turbo V8 with 617 hp and 553 lb-ft of torque. However, good luck beating the economy figures of the 840d — the performance model is rated at just 22 mpg combined. Of course, the M8 Competition has many other upgrades over the regular 8-Series. Still, if you only want a speedy, comfortable, and luxurious long-distance cruiser, nothing beats the 840d.