13 Of The Fastest Diesel Cars, Ranked By Acceleration Times
Just a decade ago, diesel cars outsold gas cars in Europe. Super-efficient and great for long-distance cruising, diesel cars seemed headed toward a very bright future. Heck, there is still no vehicle on sale today that can beat their range; in 2012, a VW Passat TDI owner drove 1,626 miles on a single tank of fuel! Unfortunately, that same model was involved in VW's Dieselgate scandal, which all but killed the diesel passenger car.
It's a shame, because in the past decade, German automakers, primarily, have produced some crazy-powerful diesel cars that could outrun their gas counterparts while using less fuel. Don't trust us? In this piece, we'll give you 13 examples of diesel-powered demons that pass the 62-mph mark in less than 5 seconds. They are fuel-efficient, too, and highly luxurious. Some of them are even designed as driver's cars, showing that killing the diesel engine might've been premature. So, without further ado, here are the fastest-accelerating diesel cars, ranked by manufacturers' 0-62 mph times.
2018-2020 BMW 840d xDrive (0-62 mph in 4.9 seconds)
The BMW 840d xDrive checks all the boxes of a great grand tourer. It's very quick, courtesy of a 3.0-liter twin-turbo inline-6 diesel. BMW ensured it's agile, too, while keeping it smooth over bumps. The interior is highly luxurious, and this 8-Series is one of the best-looking BMWs lately. Yet, it's the outstanding fuel economy that sets it apart. The 840d xDrive is good for more than 40 mpg, meaning it will easily drive over 500 miles on a single tank.
Impressed? Wait until you hear about the diesel gem under the bonnet. The twin-turbo unit is good for 316 hp and meaty 501 lb-ft of torque and came exclusively with an eight-speed manual and AWD. Put your feet to the ground, and the six-cylinder will propel this relatively large GT to 62 mph (100 km/h) in just 4.9 seconds and up to a top speed of 155 mph.
Yes, this is a far cry from the monstrously capable BMW M8 Competition Coupe colleague Chris Davies drove back in 2020, which hit the 60-mph mark in 3.0 seconds. But that should surprise nobody, as the M8 Competition packed a twin-turbo V8 with 617 hp and 553 lb-ft of torque. However, good luck beating the economy figures of the 840d — the performance model is rated at just 22 mpg combined. Of course, the M8 Competition has many other upgrades over the regular 8-Series. Still, if you only want a speedy, comfortable, and luxurious long-distance cruiser, nothing beats the 840d.
2019-2020 Audi SQ8 TDI (0-62 mph in 4.8 seconds)
With the SQ8 TDI, Audi showed that you can have performance, efficiency, and space in one package. Yes, the existence of a turbodiesel engine in an "S" was certainly frowned upon by many purists, but the numbers don't lie — the SQ8 TDI is a potent machine.
Powered by a 4.0-liter twin-turbocharged V8 diesel, Audi's SQ8 TDI sprints to 62 mph in just 4.8 seconds. The engine produces 435 hp — an outstanding figure for such a small diesel engine. Still, the astonishing torque figure of 663 lb-ft, available between 1,250 and 3,250 rpm, steals the show, allowing immediate, brutal acceleration.
In 2020, Audi replaced the diesel with 500-hp V8 gas engines in the SQ8. Naturally, the gas-powered SQ8 is quicker to 62 mph (4.1 seconds), but it has a lower 568 lb-ft torque figure, available at higher 2,000 to 4,000 rpm. The SQ8 TDI is also significantly more efficient at 26 mpg combined, compared to less than 20 mpg for the gas model.
Alas, it's not all about efficiency — the experience also plays a huge role. The gas SQ8 sounds better, though the SQ8 TDI isn't a bad-sounding engine. Perhaps more importantly, it's quiet and refined, which only adds to its long-distance capabilities.
2024-Present Mercedes-Benz E450d 4Matic (0-62 mph in 4.8 seconds)
Mercedes-Benz continues to offer the latest E-Class with a diesel engine — at least in Europe. We are glad it does, because it provides performance and efficiency that are simply unattainable with other powertrains. The E450d packs a 3.0-liter inline-6 turbodiesel with mild-hybrid assistance, good for 390 hp and potent 554 lb-ft of torque. Paired to a nine-speed automatic and AWD, the combo propels the E-Class sedan to 62 mph in just 4.8 seconds and to a top speed of 155 mph.
Still, an even more impressive stat is the combined fuel efficiency of almost 45 mpg. For comparison, the Mercedes-Benz E450 4Matic that sells in America runs on a gas-powered 3.0-liter turbocharged inline-6, which is less powerful (375 hp) and less torquey (369 lb-ft), while delivering just 25 mpg. Yes, Europe measures fuel efficiency on the less stringent WLTP standard, but even then, the E450d is much less thirsty for fuel. Furthermore, the American E450 does the 0-60 sprint in a bit quicker 4.4 seconds, but it can't beat the diesel's effortless acceleration at highway speeds. Not to mention, the E450d makes gas station visits a thing of the past with its astonishing 683-mile range!
2019-2024 Audi S4 TDI (0-62 mph in 4.8 seconds)
The SQ8 wasn't Audi's only diesel-powered performance car — the company also gave the self-combustion treatment to the Europe-bound S4. And it worked! With 347 hp and 516 lb-ft of torque from a turbocharged 3.0-liter V6, it sprints to 62 mph in just 4.8 seconds. That's more than fast enough for a hot sedan, particularly one that's also good for 38 mpg!
Oh, and because it's sold in Europe, the S4 TDI is available in both sedan and wagon form for greater practicality. Audi tried to inject some fun, too. The S4 TDI's engine might not be great to listen to, but Audi incorporated fake noise that makes it sound like a V8. Yes, that's not how purists want their performance cars, but we'll take it considering the exceptional fuel economy.
Okay, but how does the S4 TDI compare to its gas-powered American cousin? In terms of power, it's very close — the recently discontinued S4 produces 349 hp and 369 lb-ft of torque, enough for a 0-60 sprint of 4.8 seconds. That would make it slower (60 mph vs. 62 mph), and less fuel efficient with a rating of 21 mpg combined.
2016-2020 Bentley Bentayga Diesel (0-62 mph in 4.8 seconds)
High-end luxury. Diesel power. Sounds like a recipe for disaster, right? Well, don't write off the Bentayga Diesel quite so fast, because it boasts some jaw-dropping figures. Under the bonnet, this massive luxury SUV hides one of the most advanced diesel engines ever built. The 4.0-liter V8 has two turbochargers and an additional 48V electric compressor, which is there to kill turbo lag.
As a result, the Bentayga Diesel works similarly to an EV, with monstrous 664 lb-ft of torque available from 1,000 to 3,200 rpm. Basically, it pulls strongly from idle. But the Audi-sourced engine also produces 429 hp at relatively high 3,750-5,000 rpm. So, you have the rev range, torque, and power in one package. As you'd expect from a Bentley, the V8 diesel is whisper-quiet and buttery smooth, no matter how hard you push the Bentayga.
You might not hear the engine, but you'll definitely feel all those G forces. The Bentayga Diesel reaches 62 mph in just 4.8 seconds and doesn't stop until the needle touches the 168-mph mark. Brutal, especially for a 5,269-pound behemoth that's rated at 30 mpg combined. Yet, the Bentayga is also equipped with an advanced anti-roll system, which takes the edge off the drive to keep the passengers comfortable. All this makes us sad that the Bentayga Diesel lasted only two years in Europe and was quickly discontinued from other global markets.
2013-2017 Audi A8 4.2 TDI Quattro (0-62 mph in 4.7 seconds)
627 lb-ft of torque. A figure that could turn even a full-size pickup truck into a towing/hauling monster, yet Audi made it available in its high-end luxury sedan. For reference, the 2025 Chevy Silverado 3.0-liter diesel only has 460 lb-ft of torque to play with. But the 4.2-liter engine inside the D4-generation A8 Quattro also has 380 hp, enough for a 0-62 mph sprint of just 4.7 seconds. Did we say it's a V8?
As you'd imagine, the A8 4.2 TDI pulls like a locomotive. No matter the revs or gear you are in, this diesel-powered luxury sedan accelerates like its life depends on it. It's quiet and comfortable, too — not that you expected anything less from an A8. Oh, and it's one of the fastest cars for long distances; the A8 4.2 TDI delivers an outstanding 32.6 mpg combined fuel economy, which, thanks to the large 23.8-gallon fuel tank, translates into a 776-mile range. In other words, while others refuel, you'll be traveling at speed and enjoying the massaging seats in your A8.
Worry about high service costs? You can put them to rest, as the 4.2 TDI is one of Audi's most reliable engines, especially later versions like the one in the D4 A8. So, overall, we rated it as one of the best V8 diesel engines ever made.
2018-Present BMW M340d xDrive (0-62 mph in 4.6 seconds)
BMW followed Audi in equipping its mild performance sedan with a turbodiesel engine. The M340d combines everything you'd ever need in a premium sports sedan, and even proudly carries the M badge. It's fast. Comfortable. Great for long journeys. Highly efficient. All that in a classically designed BMW body without the gaping M3 kidney grilles.
Powered by a 3.0-liter twin-stage turbocharged inline-6 diesel that produces 335 hp and 516 lb-ft of torque, the M340d accelerates like an athlete, reaching 62 mph in 4.8 seconds. It's equipped with xDrive AWD, too, meaning you'll get similar numbers in bad weather conditions. Oh, and it also carries the M badge, so it handles corners neatly, too.
The best part — it's rated at over 48 mpg combined in Europe. Honestly, that's an astonishing figure for a sub-5-second sedan, and miles better than the American-bound, gas-powered M340i, which is good for only 26 mpg combined. Granted, EPA's cycle is more stringent. Also, the BMW M340i is a bit more potent, producing 382 hp, which propels it to 60 mph in 4.1 seconds with xDrive. However, it also has less torque at 369 lb-ft, meaning the M340d will pull more effortlessly on the highway. Ah, yes, North America also doesn't get the cooler wagon.
2020-Present BMW M440d xDrive (0-62 mph in 4.6 seconds)
BMW's inline-6 diesel marvel certainly looks enticing, but maybe you want it in a more exciting body? Well, the 4-Series is available in three different diesel-powered flavors — two-door coupe and convertible. Both look fantastic on the outside, with timeless, elegant lines that will surely stand the test of time. Heck, nobody would even think you (rarely) pump diesel fuel inside.
The 335-hp turbodiesel inside the M440d coupe gives it similar performance figures to the M340d. When equipped with the standard xDrive AWD and eight-speed auto, the M440d sprints to 62 in 4.6 seconds. The convertible is slightly slower to 62 mph (5 seconds) but still provides sufficient performance considering how little fuel it consumes.
Crucially, the BMW's inline-6 diesel is an incredibly smooth powertrain and works incredibly well in the convertible. The BMW M440i Convertible we tested back in 2021 also didn't impress us with its athleticism, which puts the diesel engine on an even higher pedestal. That said, we still prefer the better-sounding gas engine in the M440i coupe.
2015-2021 BMW 750d xDrive (0-62 mph in 4.6 seconds)
BMW still offers the latest 7-Series with a diesel engine in Europe. However, the 3.0-liter turbocharged inline-6 only produces 296 hp, propelling the large sedan to 62 mph in 5.8 seconds. Not bad, but the previous G11-generation 750d xDrive was in a whole different league in terms of performance. Powered by the same 3.0-liter inline-6 but tuned to 395 hp and 560 lb-ft of torque, the AWD luxury sedan reached 62 mph in 4.6 seconds. Oh, and it was also rated at 41 mpg combined, though on the lenient NEDC cycle. Dare we say it, the G11 7-Series also looks better than the current model. Less divisive, if you will.
If you are not a huge fan of hi-tech interiors, you will love G11's cabin. You still have a decently sized center screen and two more screens for the rear passengers, but they don't dominate the cabin. Instead, you'll be enjoying a classy dashboard design with excellent materials. Real luxury, so to speak. That said, the latest 7 Series also strikes a good balance between screen real estate and luxury. With two connected displays on the dashboard and an optional rear widescreen display, the 7-Series looks minimalistic, yet tech-forward.
2017-2021 Audi A8 4.0 TDI (0-62 mph in 4.4 seconds)
Audi's habit of making diesel-powered highway express machines continued with the D5-generation A8. This time, though, the A8 received the newer 4.0-liter TDI engine — the same one you'd find in the Bentley Bentayga. 429 hp. 664 lb-ft of torque. 0-62 mph in supercar-rivaling 4.4 seconds. Top speed: electronically limited 155 mph. Fuel economy: 33 mpg combined.
Those are some mightily impressive figures for a luxury sedan that stretches longer than 208 inches. They also compare favorably to the twin-turbo V8-powered 2020 Audi A8 60 TFSI. Yes, the gas model produces slightly more power (453 hp) but is way down on torque (487 lb-ft) and efficiency (22 mpg). It also gets to 62 mph in the same 4.4 seconds, and has a top speed of 155 mph.
Gas or diesel, the A8 offers an outstandingly luxurious cabin with room in all directions. It's very quiet and refined, too, and comes with hi-tech features you won't find on other vehicles. Unfortunately, Audi might soon scrap the A8 globally because people simply want more SUVs.
The 4.0-liter V8 TDI model has also been discontinued. Currently, Audi only offers the lesser A8 50 TDI with a 286-hp V8 for diesel-loving Audi customers in Europe, which sprints to 62 mph in 5.9 seconds.
2018-2020 BMW M550d xDrive (0-62 mph in 4.4 seconds)
Four turbochargers. One diesel engine. This particular version of BMW's B57 inline-6 diesel is really something else, producing 400 hp at 4,400 rpm and massive 561 lb-ft of torque available between 2,000 and 3,000 rpm. Impressively, 330 lb-ft of torque is available at just 1,000 rpm. Yes, this diesel engine is equipped with a quad-turbo setup, which makes up for the smaller 3.0-liter capacity compared to its V8 rivals.
As a result, the M550d xDrive (almost) has performance to match an M5; 0-62 mph takes just 4.4 seconds, while the top speed is limited at 155 mph. Removing the governor could, in theory, push the needle past 186 mph (300 km/h). That's mightily impressive for a diesel-powered executive sedan, especially one that's rated at 38 mpg combined. Oh, and you could have it as a quasi-M5-Touring station wagon, which is a bit slower to 62 mph (4.6 seconds), but way more practical. All quad-turbo M550d xDrive models are equipped with AWD and an eight-speed automatic.
With that much torque and punchiness from low revolutions, the M550d xDrive is more suited to highway driving than corner carving, though. BMWs are always capable of delivering excellent cornering balance, but this one is heavy and less athletic than its gas-powered siblings. A mile-eater — not a race winner.
2016-2020 Porsche Panamera 4S Diesel (0-62 mph in 4.3 seconds)
Porsche launched the latest Panamera in 2023 with E-Hybrid powertrains, gas engines, and no diesels in sight. We tested both flavors and still think that the non-hybrid Porsche Panamera GTS is better than the E-Hybrid. Yes, the hybrids are more efficient, but the GTS feels more like a proper Porsche. Lighter, more agile.
Well, the previous-generation Panamera was also available with a very efficient V8 diesel, minus the weight penalty from the hybrid batteries. The 4.0-liter twin-turbo V8 is a real powerhouse, producing 416 hp and Earth-shattering 627 lb-ft of torque. Crucially, all that torque is available from 1,000 to 3,250 rpm, meaning the Panamera 4S Diesel pulls mightily almost from idle. Press the gas pedal and feel the locomotive-like diesel making easy work of the 4,685-pound four-door coupe. 62 mph arrives in just 4.3 seconds with the Sport Chrono package, and the top speed is limited to 177 mph.
Economy? Top Gear measured 33+ mpg in real-world driving. Utterly outstanding. Thanks to its 23.8-gallon fuel tank, the Panamera 4S Diesel also has a real-world range of almost 700 miles. Yes, it's not as practical as larger sedans, like the S-Class, 7-Series, or A8, but the Panamera 4S Diesel drives better around corners, making it perhaps the best cross-Continent four-wheel machine.
2008 Audi R8 6.0 Quattro V12 TDI (0-62 mph in 4.2 seconds)
Call it cheating if you will, but there is no way we would've missed the chance to remind you of the Audi R8 V12 TDI concept. Packing a massive 6.0-liter twin-turbo, twin-intercooled V12 TDI engine, this unique concept surfed on the wave of Audi's Le Mans domination with the R10 V12 TDI racecar.
In the R8, the V12 juggernaut produced 493 hp and frankly unbelievable 738 lb-ft of torque at just 1,750 rpm, sent to all wheels via a — wait for it — gated manual gearbox! A driver's car with truck-like torque — who would've thought it was even possible? Provided you knew your way around a gated manual, the R8 V12 TDI sprinted to 62 mph in just 4.2 seconds and on to a top speed of 200 mph.
The R8 V12 TDI concept was, in fact, slated for production and fully road-ready. AutoExpress even tested an example in 2008 and came out impressed with the engine's pulling power, but not as much with the sound signature. Still, it would've been a landmark model for the automotive industry if Audi had launched a production version. There were even rumors that the second-gen R8 would receive a V8 or V10 diesel back in the day, but that sadly never materialized. We were definitely robbed of a diesel supercar in our universe!