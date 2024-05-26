What Engine Is In BMW's M340i And How Much Horsepower Does It Have?
Drivers have been enjoying the BMW 3 Series for nearly 50 years at this point, with production of the cars starting all the way back in 1975. This line of executive automobiles has been a go-to for decades as a display of luxury, but that doesn't mean these BMWs are only a status symbol. You also have the ability to get a great deal of power when purchasing one of these cars if you so desire, and to do that, you need to turn to the folks over at the BMW M — or Motorsport — division, which evolved out of the company's racing division.
Some of the many vehicles tackled by BMW M are turbocharged versions of the BMW 3 Series. The most powerful is the M3 CS that can reach up to 543 hp, which belongs more on the racetrack than it does on the highway. However, there is also the BMW M340i, which first entered production in 2019.
For those looking for a good balance of style and power, the M340i is the path you most likely want to go down. Though not the powerhouse that the M3 is, you won't be disappointed with what you are getting underneath the hood, with a TwinPower Turbo engine delivering an impressive output of 382 hp. Plus, it all gets packaged in a vehicle that gets you the expected luxury you want from the BMW 3 Series, and at a starting price of $57,000, you are looking at a $20,000 discount from the M3.
An impressive TwinPower Turbo
Within the BMW M340i, you are going to find a standard issue 3.0L BMW M TwinPower Turbo I6 engine, which is a version of the company's modular B58 engine. This was not an engine designed for the BMW M340i, as it predates the arrival of the car by about four years, but being under the hood of a M340i does make for one of the more powerful uses of the engine across the BMW line.
Whether it is in the standard M340i or the all-wheel drive M340i xDrive model, the M TwinPower Turbo I6 is going to generate upwards of 382 hp and 369 lb-ft of torque, which should satisfy just about everyone looking for a luxury vehicle with some oomph. With that power, you are also able to get from 0 to 60 mph in under 4.5 seconds in either model of the car. It's a moderately efficient engine as well, with a combined mileage of 26 mpg.
The M TwinPower Turbo is used in so many different BMW vehicles whether they are BMW M branded or not, from the Z4 M40i to the X7 xDrive40i full-size SUV. This is a versatile, powerful engine that has been named one of the best engines of a given year multiple times in the last decade by Ward's Auto, and if you're putting it inside of a luxury executive car, you are more than likely going to be satisfied with your choice.