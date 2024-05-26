What Engine Is In BMW's M340i And How Much Horsepower Does It Have?

Drivers have been enjoying the BMW 3 Series for nearly 50 years at this point, with production of the cars starting all the way back in 1975. This line of executive automobiles has been a go-to for decades as a display of luxury, but that doesn't mean these BMWs are only a status symbol. You also have the ability to get a great deal of power when purchasing one of these cars if you so desire, and to do that, you need to turn to the folks over at the BMW M — or Motorsport — division, which evolved out of the company's racing division.

Some of the many vehicles tackled by BMW M are turbocharged versions of the BMW 3 Series. The most powerful is the M3 CS that can reach up to 543 hp, which belongs more on the racetrack than it does on the highway. However, there is also the BMW M340i, which first entered production in 2019.

For those looking for a good balance of style and power, the M340i is the path you most likely want to go down. Though not the powerhouse that the M3 is, you won't be disappointed with what you are getting underneath the hood, with a TwinPower Turbo engine delivering an impressive output of 382 hp. Plus, it all gets packaged in a vehicle that gets you the expected luxury you want from the BMW 3 Series, and at a starting price of $57,000, you are looking at a $20,000 discount from the M3.