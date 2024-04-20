How The Engines Of BMW's M3, M3 Competition, & M3 CS Are All Powerful, But Different
The M in BMW M3 stands for "motorsports." Since 1978, the goal of the M series has been to bring track-level performance to the streets, and the 2024 BMW M3 sedan is no exception. Despite having four doors and seating five, the M3 boasts some respectable power thanks to its twin-turbo, 3.0-liter inline-six engine and six-speed manual transmission.
The base model sends 473 horsepower and 406 pound-feet of torque to its rear wheels. With its lightweight chassis, BMW claims the vehicle can hit 0-60 mph in 4.1 seconds. Although we haven't had a chance to get hands-on with the 2024 M3 yet, we have taken the 2023 model, which features the same twin-turbo power engine, for a spin. SlashGear was impressed by the power and the luxurious tech-filled interior that provided a nice balance of fun and comfort.
BMW's 2024 M3 starts at $76,000, but that's not all the German vehicle manufacturer offers. BMW is also offering an M3 Competition and the M3 CS model, which bring more power and performance to those with a serious need for speed.
Tweaking the engine
The BMW M3 Competition and the CS are equipped with the same 3.0-liter "TwinPower" turbo 6-cylinder engine. However, BMW did some fine-tuning to squeeze out some extra power. The Competition, which starts at $81,195, pumps out 70 more horsepower and torque than the base M3, with 503 horsepower and 479 pound-feet of torque. Accompanied by its 8-speed automatic transmission, the vehicle can go from 0-60 in 3.8 seconds.
The Competition base model is rear wheel drive, but has an optional xDrive all-wheel drive drivetrain also comes with a 2WD mode. The drivetrain can be toggled between 4WD, 4WD Sport, and 2WD modes. With the optional powertrain, the BMW M3 Competition sheds off .4 seconds off its 0-60 time.
The M3 CS brings considerably more power to drivers than the base model. Its fine-tuned engine produces 543 horsepower and 479 pound-feet of torque. This model comes with standard all-wheel drive and has an eight-speed automatic transmission. It can go 0-60 in 3.2 seconds, and has a top speed of 188 mph — shedding off 75 pounds due to its liberal use of carbon fiber-reinforced plastic.
With great power comes great cost, as you'll need to part with $119,695 for the base CS model. That's not the biggest hurdle to getting yourself behind the wheel of this car, since the M3 CS has a limited run production, making it frustratingly rare.