How The Engines Of BMW's M3, M3 Competition, & M3 CS Are All Powerful, But Different

The M in BMW M3 stands for "motorsports." Since 1978, the goal of the M series has been to bring track-level performance to the streets, and the 2024 BMW M3 sedan is no exception. Despite having four doors and seating five, the M3 boasts some respectable power thanks to its twin-turbo, 3.0-liter inline-six engine and six-speed manual transmission.

The base model sends 473 horsepower and 406 pound-feet of torque to its rear wheels. With its lightweight chassis, BMW claims the vehicle can hit 0-60 mph in 4.1 seconds. Although we haven't had a chance to get hands-on with the 2024 M3 yet, we have taken the 2023 model, which features the same twin-turbo power engine, for a spin. SlashGear was impressed by the power and the luxurious tech-filled interior that provided a nice balance of fun and comfort.

BMW's 2024 M3 starts at $76,000, but that's not all the German vehicle manufacturer offers. BMW is also offering an M3 Competition and the M3 CS model, which bring more power and performance to those with a serious need for speed.