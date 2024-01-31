BMW's 2025 Z4 M40i With A Manual Transmission And 382hp Engine Could Be The Perfect Pairing

In 2019, BMW launched the current generation of its iconic two-door roadster—the BMW Z4 M40i. While the vehicle was considered a worthy successor to its predecessors, a major flaw with the car — especially among BMW fanboys — was the lack of a manual transmission option. Instead, BMW offered the vehicle with a single eight-speed ZF automatic transmission, which is also found on the 2023 edition of the car. Five years since then, it seems BMW is finally on the verge of correcting this mistake.

BMW North America has just announced that the 2025 model year of the Z4 M40i will be offered with a much sought-after manual transmission. According to the company, this new six-speed transmission has been developed specifically for the BMW Z4 M40i and features a revised outer shift mechanism specially engineered for use in the BMW Z4 M40i.

This addition is part of BMW's "Handschalter" package (German for "hand shift") worth $3,500 and promises a return to the roots of driving pleasure with a focus on pure engagement and control. The manual-transmission-equipped BMW Z4 M40i claims a 0-60 mph time of just 4.2 seconds (compared to 3.9 seconds for the automatic) and hits an electronically limited top speed of 155 mph.