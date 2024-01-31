BMW's 2025 Z4 M40i With A Manual Transmission And 382hp Engine Could Be The Perfect Pairing
In 2019, BMW launched the current generation of its iconic two-door roadster—the BMW Z4 M40i. While the vehicle was considered a worthy successor to its predecessors, a major flaw with the car — especially among BMW fanboys — was the lack of a manual transmission option. Instead, BMW offered the vehicle with a single eight-speed ZF automatic transmission, which is also found on the 2023 edition of the car. Five years since then, it seems BMW is finally on the verge of correcting this mistake.
BMW North America has just announced that the 2025 model year of the Z4 M40i will be offered with a much sought-after manual transmission. According to the company, this new six-speed transmission has been developed specifically for the BMW Z4 M40i and features a revised outer shift mechanism specially engineered for use in the BMW Z4 M40i.
This addition is part of BMW's "Handschalter" package (German for "hand shift") worth $3,500 and promises a return to the roots of driving pleasure with a focus on pure engagement and control. The manual-transmission-equipped BMW Z4 M40i claims a 0-60 mph time of just 4.2 seconds (compared to 3.9 seconds for the automatic) and hits an electronically limited top speed of 155 mph.
What's included with the Handschalter package?
Despite sporting a completely new gearbox, the performance on tap for the 2025 Z4 M40i is identical to that of the automatic variant. There have been no changes to the car's potent 382 hp, 3.0-liter TwinPower Turbo inline-6 engine either, and the manual variant outputs the same max torque figures of 369 lb-ft.
Adding to the driving experience is a set of unique chassis tweaks tailored for the manual version. These include revised auxiliary springs, a reinforced anti-roll bar clamp, recalibrated dampers, and variable sport steering, all aimed at sharpening responsiveness and enhancing feedback.
For the first time on the Z4 M40i, the manual option comes with staggered-size wheels and tires — 19-inch at the front and 20 inches at the rear. Typically reserved for high-performance M models, this setup claims to optimize power transfer and handling under hard cornering.
As for the aforementioned "Handschalter" package, it extends beyond the mechanical upgrades, adding distinct visual cues to the Z4 M40i. Extended Shadowline trim elements, red brake calipers, and unique airflow flaps on the rear wheel arches differentiate the manual version from its automatic sibling. In addition, customers can choose from a selection of exclusive paint options, including San Remo Green and the BMW Individual Frozen Deep Green metallic, offered at an additional cost on the manual variants.
Inside, the package offers five Vernasca leather upholstery choices, including a Cognac option with unique black M piping exclusive to the manual version. Black Alcantara and Black Vernasca leather with blue contrast stitching are also available. Even though the model number says 2025, the manual transmission-equipped Z4 M40i will be launched worldwide by March 2024.