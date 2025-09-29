13 Cheap Cars That Are Surprisingly High-Tech

Automotive technology has taken huge leaps in the past few years. Today, even the most mainstream cars are starting to feel like rolling gadgets. From massive touchscreens and head-up displays to advanced driver-assist systems that can practically steer for you, the industry is continuing to pack innovations in at a rapid pace. Top brands like Mercedes-Benz, BMW, and Tesla have been leading the charge, introducing everything from augmented-reality navigation to several levels of autonomous highway driving features. High-end models from these carmakers — such as the Mercedes EQS, BMW i7, Lucid Air, and Tesla Model S Plaid — showcase just how far technology can go when price isn't a barrier. They offer luxury-level connectivity, AI-driven safety systems, and futuristic infotainment setups.

Not everyone can spend six figures to get a taste of the future. Still, more affordable cars are beginning to adopt many of these features, making them accessible to everyday drivers. Models once considered relatively basic transportation also now come loaded with big touchscreens, wireless phone mirroring, adaptive cruise control, and full safety suites without the luxury price tags. That's where our list comes in. We've rounded up 13 of the cheapest cars on the market that bring in some serious tech, proving you really can get premium features without breaking the bank.