13 Cheap Cars That Are Surprisingly High-Tech
Automotive technology has taken huge leaps in the past few years. Today, even the most mainstream cars are starting to feel like rolling gadgets. From massive touchscreens and head-up displays to advanced driver-assist systems that can practically steer for you, the industry is continuing to pack innovations in at a rapid pace. Top brands like Mercedes-Benz, BMW, and Tesla have been leading the charge, introducing everything from augmented-reality navigation to several levels of autonomous highway driving features. High-end models from these carmakers — such as the Mercedes EQS, BMW i7, Lucid Air, and Tesla Model S Plaid — showcase just how far technology can go when price isn't a barrier. They offer luxury-level connectivity, AI-driven safety systems, and futuristic infotainment setups.
Not everyone can spend six figures to get a taste of the future. Still, more affordable cars are beginning to adopt many of these features, making them accessible to everyday drivers. Models once considered relatively basic transportation also now come loaded with big touchscreens, wireless phone mirroring, adaptive cruise control, and full safety suites without the luxury price tags. That's where our list comes in. We've rounded up 13 of the cheapest cars on the market that bring in some serious tech, proving you really can get premium features without breaking the bank.
2025 Nissan Versa
The Nissan Versa has always been one of the most affordable new cars on the market, but the 2025 model is proof that it doesn't have to be stripped down. The Versa has a starting price of $17,190 (destination fee: $1,245), undercutting most competitors, and yet it brings a surprisingly modern feature set for drivers' everyday convenience.
Under the hood, there's a 1.6-liter four-cylinder engine paired to either a five-speed manual or Nissan's Xtronic CVT. It's not a performance machine, but for commuting and city driving, the Versa delivers respectable fuel economy and a smooth ride. What surprises is on the tech front. Even the base model comes with a 7-inch touchscreen with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, while higher trims add keyless entry and remote start.
Nissan's Safety Shield 360 suite, which includes automatic emergency braking, lane departure warning, rear cross-traffic alert, and blind-spot monitoring, is also included, providing the Versa with a safety net typically reserved for pricier sedans. For budget buyers who don't want to miss out on modern driver-assist tech, the Versa makes a compelling case.
2025 Hyundai Venue
A blend of value, style, and modern features is included with the 2025 Hyundai Venue, proving once again that drivers don't need to spend luxury money for real tech. The base model SE is one of the nicest options available under $30,000, with an MSRP starting at $21,550. The SEL trim sits at roughly $23,550, and the top Limited comes in at about $24,800. Each also has a destination fee of $1,195.
Power comes from a 1.6-liter four-cylinder that makes 121 horsepower and 113 lb-ft of torque, paired with a CVT sending power to the front wheels. While it's not the fastest option in the segment, the Venue handles city driving well and returns a respectable 31 mpg combined.
The little crossover has some seriously sold tech and safety features. Even the entry-level model comes with an 8-inch touchscreen, wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, automatic emergency braking, lane-keeping assist, driver attention warning, and automatic high beams. Those who step up to the SEL get blind-spot monitoring, rear cross-traffic alert, a sunroof, and alloy wheels. The Limited tops things off with LED headlights, heated seats and mirrors, push-button start, and integrated navigation. While it can feel underpowered on the highway and cargo space is modest, the Venue delivers modern tech and peace of mind in a compact, affordable package.
2025 Nissan Kicks
The 2025 Nissan Kicks enters its second generation with a serious tech upgrade and some firsts for the model. Pricing starts around $21,830 for the base S trim and can climb to about $27,680 for an SR with AWD and premium options. Please note that the $1,390 destination fee must be added.
The Kicks comes with a 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine that pushes 141 horsepower and 140 lb-ft of torque, paired with a CVT. Front-wheel drive is standard, and all-wheel drive is available for the first time, featuring a Snow mode that enhances capability in poor road conditions. Fuel economy is also solid, at approximately 28 mpg city, 35 mpg highway, and 31 mpg combined with FWD.
Safety got a serious bump this time around. Even base trims get Nissan's Safety Shield 360 suite. That includes automatic emergency braking with pedestrian detection, rear automatic braking, blind spot warning, lane departure warning, rear cross-traffic alert, and high-beam assist. On higher trims, such as SV and SR, drivers receive a 12.3-inch infotainment display, wireless Apple CarPlay/Android Auto, wireless charging, a dual-screen layout, and Zero Gravity seats in both the front and rear. SR adds ProPILOT Assist on top of that, along with leatherette-sport seats, premium sound options, and additional comfort touches All told, for its cost, it's one of the best-equipped subcompact crossovers you can buy without stepping into luxury pricing.
2025 Subaru Legacy Touring XT
The 2025 Subaru Legacy Touring XT sits at the top of the Legacy lineup. It's an ideal combo of turbocharged performance, premium features, and Subaru's trademark all-wheel drive. It gets a little bit higher up there at $40,110, the priciest trim in the family, but it makes its case with both speed and substance.
The Legacy Touring XT's power comes from a 2.4-liter turbocharged flat-four, delivering 260 horsepower and 277 lb-ft of torque through a CVT. The standard AWD provides all-season capability, while the turbo engine makes it one of the quicker midsize sedans in its class. Fuel economy comes in at an estimated 23 mpg city and 31 highway.
Inside, the Touring XT feels more like a luxury sedan than a family four-door. A large 11.6-inch touchscreen anchors the dash, paired with wireless smartphone integration, a premium Harman Kardon sound system, and leather upholstery. Heated and ventilated front seats, heated rear seats, and driver-assist tech like blind-spot monitoring and Subaru's DriverFocus system all come standard as well. For those who want AWD with modern technology and some upscale touches, the Touring XT is Subaru's strongest statement.
2025 Honda Accord Touring Hybrid
Starting at $40,495 MSRP, the 2025 Honda Accord Touring Hybrid is near the top of the trim ladder. Still, it justifies the price with a mix of efficiency, luxury, and tech that's typically seen in luxury sedans.
Starting with the inner workings, it is powered by a 2.0-liter hybrid four-cylinder engine, producing 204 horsepower, and featuring a CVT with front-wheel drive. Fuel economy is impressive, with ratings of around 46 mpg city, 41 mpg highway, and 44 mpg combined in Touring trims, depending on the wheel setup. The interior brings upgrades like a premium Bose sound system, a Head-Up Display, a heated steering wheel, leather seating, wireless phone charging, rear-seat USB-C ports, and rear air vents.
The infotainment is one of the best parts. It includes an extra-wide 12.3-inch touchscreen, with wireless Apple CarPlay and a fully digital driver display. Driver-assist tech is comprehensive, with standard Honda Sensing features that include collision mitigation, adaptive cruise, lane-keep, and more. For buyers who want a tech-rich, efficient midsize sedan with upscale features, the Touring Hybrid delivers as a solid selection.
2025 Mazda 3 2.5 Turbo Premium Plus
The 2025 Mazda 3 2.5 Turbo Premium Plus sits near the top of the Mazda 3 lineup, delivering a compelling mix of premium feel, all-weather traction, and power. Pricing starts around $36,740 (destination fee: $1,185) for the sedan, with the hatchback commanding a little more depending on options and color.
Under the hood is a 2.5-liter turbocharged four-cylinder paired with standard all-wheel drive. It delivers about 227 horsepower and 310 lb-ft of torque, while regular gas dials that back to roughly 227 hp and 310 lb-ft via a six-speed automatic transmission rounds out the setup, giving the car brisk acceleration and plenty of confidence in varying conditions.
Inside, the Premium Plus trim leans into upscale design and tech. Heated leather seats, a heated steering wheel, and soft-touch materials set the tone, while the cabin layout feels both minimalist and driver-focused. There's a 10.25-inch display, wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, Alexa integration, a Bose 12-speaker sound system, built-in navigation, and advanced driver assists like blind-spot monitoring and adaptive cruise control. Its one of the sharpest small cars in its class.
2025 Toyota Corolla Cross
Up next on our list is the 2025 Toyota Corolla Cross, as it delivers solid crossover utility, standard safety, and modern tech while keeping its sticker in the mid-$20,000s. With the base L trim starting around $24,135, moving up through LE and XLE, and with all-wheel-drive versions adding about $1,300 to $2,000, buyers get a lot for their money. Note that those numbers do not include the $ 1,350 destination charge.
Power in the non-hybrid trims comes from a 2.0-liter inline-four putting out 169 horsepower and about 150 lb-ft of torque, paired with a continuously variable automatic transmission. Front-wheel drive is standard, while all-wheel drive is optional on most trim levels. Fuel economy clocks in around 31 city and 33 highway in FWD.
Inside, drivers get a functional and clean cabin with an 8-inch infotainment screen that includes wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, a 4.2-inch TFT dashboard display, a standard suite of advanced driver-assist features under Toyota Safety Sense 3.0 (adaptive cruise, automatic emergency braking, lane-keep assist, etc.), and useful comforts like keyless entry, automatic high beams, and a rear-view camera. Many buyers have deemed the Corolla Cross a reliable vehicle. It boasts decent fuel efficiency and utility with a sprinkling of modern tech that adds convenience and comfort to an affordable Toyota.
2025 Toyota Camry
The 2025 Toyota Camry marks a clean break from the past and is the best generation of the model thus far. It goes fully hybrid, dropping gasoline-only powertrains, including the V6. The base LE starts around $28,700 MSRP, while upper trims with AWD climb toward the mid-$30,000s, depending on options. Destination fees for the 2025 Camry amount to $1,095.
Every Camry now features a 2.5-liter four-cylinder hybrid system. Front-wheel-drive models make about 225 combined horsepower, while those with electronic on-demand all-wheel drive bump that slightly to 232 hp. The hybrid setup delivers strong efficiency, with some trims targeting up to 51 mpg combined in optimal conditions, especially in the LE FWD. That's pretty crazy.
Inside, the Camry gets upgraded for comfort and tech. Expect a cleaner, more refined cabin with an updated infotainment system, larger touchscreens, wireless Apple CarPlay/Android Auto, and a full suite of Toyota Safety Sense 3.0 driver assist features. Higher trims add amenities like a head-up display, premium audio, and more upscale materials.
Toyota has balanced efficiency with refinement, as the ride feels smoother, the tech more modern, and the switch to hybrids universally welcomed. As a midsize sedan, Camry now leans hard toward tech, comfort, and value for its three pillars.
2025 Buick Encore GX
Buick has undergone a massive transformation in recent years, and the 2025 Buick Encore GX is representative of where it's headed. The car has upscale touches, modern tech, and surprising versatility. It starts at just $25,940 MSRP for the base Preferred trim and climbs into the low $30,000s for premium Avenir versions.
Under the hood, buyers choose between two turbocharged three-cylinder engines: a 1.2-liter producing about 137 hp or a stronger 1.3-liter paired with a nine-speed automatic when opting for all-wheel drive with 155 hp. Fuel economy is solid, with city/highway ratings hovering near 30/31 mpg in many trims.
Inside the cabin, it is soft, quiet, and more polished than many of its rivals. An ultrawide 11-inch infotainment screen is standard, with wireless Apple CarPlay/Android Auto included. Across the lineup, quality materials, an emphasis on ride comfort, and Buick's Driver Confidence safety suite are featured, which provides for forward HD Surround Vision for parking, collision alert, automatic emergency braking, lane keeping, and more. Higher trims add heated seats, a heated steering wheel, premium design accents, and an available hands-free tailgate. For those wanting a comfortable, tech-rich crossover without paying full luxury prices, the 2025 Encore GX is a strong contender. It's on our list for a reason.
2025 Ford Escape
This list wouldn't be complete without the 2025 Ford Escape. It starts in the low $30,000s (base models around $31,010) and goes higher depending on drivetrain, trim, and options. Drivers who want the sporty ST-Line or Platinum trim, or hybrid/plug-in versions, should expect to pay a bit more, and what they get in return is a lot more tech and versatility.
Under the hood, there are multiple engine choices. There's a turbocharged 1.5-liter three-cylinder and an available 2.0-liter turbo four-cylinder paired with all-wheel drive in higher trims. Hybrid and plug-in hybrid powertrains are also available, offering improved fuel efficiency and an electric boost. Inside, the Escape steps up with modern touches. Even lower trims get Ford's SYNC infotainment system, wireless Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, and safety features like blind-spot monitoring and adaptive cruise. Move up and you score an incredibly large 13.2-inch touchscreen, a 12.3-inch digital gauge cluster, premium upholstery, heated front seats & steering wheel, a power liftgate, roof rails, and Ford's Co-Pilot360 driver-assist suite. All told, the 2025 Escape offers a strong balance of tech, utility, and engine variety.
2025 Ford Bronco Sport
The Ford Bronco Sport is the smaller sibling to the full-sized Bronco, but drivers should definitely not mistake it for inferior. For 2025, it maintains its adventurous spirit, starting at around $31,695 (destination fee: $1,995) and introducing a standard 4x4 to every trim level.
Most models use a turbocharged 1.5-liter three-cylinder that makes for about 181 horsepower, plenty for city driving and light trails. Step up to the Badlands and you get a 2.0-liter turbo four with more punch, along with beefier off-road gear. Every Bronco Sport uses an eight-speed automatic and Ford's G.O.A.T. Modes, letting traction adjust and accommodate for snow, sand, or mud. Fuel economy stays respectable, with up to 30 mpg highway on the smaller engine.
Inside, Ford has given the Bronco Sport a big tech glow-up. The cabin now packs a 13.2-inch infotainment screen, a crisp 12.3-inch digital gauge cluster, wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, plus wireless charging. USB-C ports and Ford's Co-Pilot360 driver-assist suite round things out. While the cargo space isn't massive and the base engine won't thrill those looking for speed, it's a small SUV with solid tech that calls for adventure.
2026 GMC Terrain
The all-new 2026 GMC Terrain drops in around $30,100 MSRP (destination fee: $1,395) for the base Elevation trim, and climbs as you move up through AT4 ($39,300) to the plush Denali ($41,800). For the price, it delivers well above what many expect from a small crossover.
Power comes via a 1.5-liter turbocharged four-cylinder that produces 175 hp and 184 lb-ft of torque. Front-wheel drive models utilize a CVT, while AWD trims feature an eight-speed automatic transmission. Fuel economy checks in at roughly 26 mpg city and 28 mpg highway with the base drivetrain. Cargo capacity is 29.8 cubic feet behind the second row, expanding significantly when the seats are folded. That makes it especially useful for road trips or hauling gear.
What you get inside feels premium, especially considering tech. A large 15-inch touchscreen infotainment system comes standard. There are over 16 driver-assist and safety features built in from the get-go. This includes adaptive cruise control options, a rear camera mirror, wireless charging, and more. The AT4 adds off-road flair and capability, a lifted ride, all-terrain tires, skid plating, and selectable terrain modes.
Denali also takes things even further with upgraded lighting, heated & ventilated seating, nicer wheels, and some fancy aesthetic bits. GMC really packed on the features for the Terrain. It doesn't deliver supercar levels of speed, but it hits the sweet spot between comfort, tech, and utility without making you feel like you overpaid.
2026 Buick Envista Avenir
Last up on our list is the 2026 Buick Envista Avenir. It's Buick's effort to deliver a near-luxury feel in an affordable crossover package. Starting at $29,400, it leans heavily into design, comfort, and tech to set itself apart from the entry-level SUV crowd.
Power comes from a 1.2-liter turbocharged three-cylinder engine making 137 horsepower and 162 lb-ft of torque, paired with a six-speed automatic and front-wheel drive. It's not really built for speed, as the 0 to 60 sprint takes just over 9 seconds, but it's responsive enough for commuting and light highway duty. Fuel economy lands at roughly 28 mpg city, 32 highway, and 30 combined, making it efficient for daily life.
Inside, the Avenir trim is where things shine. Drivers get a wide 11-inch touchscreen with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, perforated leather-appointed heated front seats with embroidered Avenir logos, a heated flat-bottom steering wheel, and upscale touches like a premium grille finish, 19-inch wheels, and a hands-free power liftgate. Buick also packs in its Driver Confidence safety suite, with driver-assist tech that comes standard.
While it isn't the strongest performer in its class, it delivers a polished, comfortable ride with plenty of tech for the money.
Methodology
To put this list together, we focused on cars that balance affordability with features you'd usually expect from higher-end models. We sifted through automaker specs, industry reviews, and real-world owner feedback to see which models consistently impressed buyers with safety tech, infotainment systems, driver-assist packages, and overall value. Only cars priced firmly in the "budget" or lower-mid range made the cut. The final 13 were ranked not by luxury, but by how much tech they deliver for the money.