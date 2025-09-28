14 Of The Oldest Aircraft Carriers Still In Service

The backbone of a powerful navy is the almighty aircraft carrier. While battleships and destroyers might be armed with fancy cannons and missile launchers, aircraft carriers carry deadly fighter jets that dart across the ocean faster than any seafaring vessel, capable of striking targets from many miles away. In World War II, American aircraft carriers proved invaluable in getting the upper hand over the Imperial Japanese Navy, which was more heavily invested in powerful destroyers and didn't foresee just how important aircraft carriers would be in the Pacific Theater.

Today, not including helicopter carriers (which are an entirely different class of ship), there are 22 aircraft carriers in service around the world, with a full half of them operated by the United States, which runs the largest military force in the world by a huge margin. Let's take a look at some of the oldest aircraft carriers still in service today. As you might expect, most of them are American ships, but there are a couple of surprises in there for those interested in foreign militaries.