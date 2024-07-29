How Does Italy's Flagship Aircraft Carrier 'Cavour' Compare To American Carriers?

America is known for its defense spending, which translates to a rather robust military presence worldwide. It's easy to do when the country spends more on defense than the total amount spent by the next nine countries, half of which are allies. It's not too surprising then to hear that some other countries with aircraft carriers, like Italy, only have two in their entire arsenal. Of the two, the ITS Cavour is Italy's flagship carrier. Its pride and joy. Compared to the country's other carrier, the Giuseppe Garibaldi, it's a giant. However, when compared to the biggest aircraft carriers in the world, the Cavour is the metaphorical David in a sea of Goliaths. American carriers alone dwarf the Cavour by tens of thousands of tons.

The ITS Cavour has a full load displacement of 28,100 tons whereas the USS Gerald R. Ford displaces 100,000 tons. To put that into perspective, the Italian carrier's full length is almost 300 feet shorter at 800 feet (244 meters), and its beam is 127 feet (39 meters), just seven feet shy of matching the largest aircraft carrier in the world. Being so much smaller than its American counterpart also means that it doesn't house nearly as many aircraft or crew members. With the Cavour fully loaded, it doesn't even hold 1,300 crew members (1,292, to be exact) while the Ford-class carriers can accommodate 4,660 personnel.

It's not only the size of Italy's flagship carrier that differentiates itself from American ones. Some other notable physical features and specifications also set it apart.