Every American Aircraft Carrier Sunk During WWII

World War II was fought across land, sea, and air. Soldiers and tanks battled on the ground, bombers and escort planes struck in the air, and battleships clashed at sea. WWII proved the dominance of air superiority as the key to naval warfare. Over the course of the war, naval combat evolved past the old-fashioned notion of colossal ships broadsiding each other to ships fighting from miles away via aircraft carriers and their fleets of fighter planes and bombers, especially in the early days of the war, when American torpedoes were notoriously unreliable.

At Pearl Harbor, the surprise attack that dragged America into the war, the American Navy was lucky because none of their aircraft carriers were present for the ambush. They were all out on missions at the time. Thus, when Japan awakened the "sleeping giant" of the American war machine, they didn't take out any aircraft carriers, which would prove to be the most valuable type of ship during the conflict. By the war's end, 22 Japanese aircraft carriers would be destroyed, while 12 American aircraft carriers were lost.