The Tragic Story Of Japan's Rocket-Powered Kamikaze Plane From World War II

As World War II neared its end, Japan found itself with much of its naval forces destroyed as the Americans reconquered Japan's newly acquired islands. One way the Japanese decided to counter the threat was by using pilots known as kamikaze, which means "divine wind," to fly planes directly into ships. In a culture that embraced the idea of honorable suicide, many pilots volunteered for the honor of making the ultimate sacrifice. Japan unleashed kamikazes on the U.S. Navy at the Battle of Leyte Gulf on Oct. 25, 1944.

The attack was successful, destroying or severely damaging over two dozen ships, including two aircraft carriers that were sunk. Therefore, Japan increased the kamikaze program. Primarily, kamikaze pilots flew one of WWII's most legendary planes, the Mitsubishi A6M Zero fighters, but as Japan became more desperate, a new plane was put into production: the Kugisho MXY7 Ohka "Cherry Blossom" 22

The cherry blossom is a symbol of immense importance in Japanese culture. It exists only briefly, but it's beautiful, making it an appropriate moniker for the aircraft. The Ohka was unlike anything the Japanese put in the sky during the war. It was initially proposed in 1943 but didn't meet Japanese naval requirements. That changed when the kamikaze program was put into full production, and the Ohka became an ideal candidate, as it's essentially a flying, somewhat guidable bomb. And it was powered by three rockets, boosting its speed considerably and increasing its potential damage to American ships.

