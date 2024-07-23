10 Sunken US Navy Aircraft Carriers (And Their Current Location)

Aircraft carriers have played a pivotal role in naval warfare since their inception. They have augmented the United States' ability to project power globally. The first U.S. aircraft carrier, the USS Langley (CV-1), is a far cry from the Gerald R. Ford class, the latest and most advanced class of U.S. aircraft carriers today. They have always been a formidable foe, with extensive defensive and attacking capabilities. They rarely sink.

That being said, 16 U.S. aircraft carriers have met a watery grave. Only two nations have ever destroyed a U.S. aircraft carrier. Japan destroyed several during World War II, while Germany sank one. Outside of this conflict, no other nation has ever sunk one, apart from the U.S. itself. Usually, an aircraft carrier is decommissioned and dismantled at the end of service. However, the U.S. has sunk several of its own aircraft carriers for various reasons.

Join us as we discuss a handful of sunken U.S. Navy aircraft carriers and their current location. We have chosen 10 that reflect the different roles these ships played and the fates they ultimately succumbed to. Nearly all of the ships we cover were destroyed in World War II, but we also cover one that America purposely sank. Our list tells the story of the Pacific Theater of War. It tells a story of global power projection. It also shows that no ship is unsinkable, and even such impressive feats of engineering can still meet a tragic fate.