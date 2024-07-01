What Happened To Russia's Aircraft Carrier Fleet After The End Of The Cold War?

One of the most fascinating facts to discover about world militaries is that Russia only has one aircraft carrier in its service. Even more interesting is that the carrier has been undergoing upgrades and repairs since 2018. So it's not even out sailing around like the United States' 11 nuclear aircraft carriers. Well, they're not all deployed either, since many are undergoing refits/repairs.

It wasn't always this way: During the years of the Cold War, the Soviet Union had seven aircraft carriers from three different classes, and they transported a mix of helicopters and fighter jets. One might wonder how a country can go from owning seven carriers to just one. Well, the collapse of an entire government isn't kind to the economy.

When the Soviet Union collapsed in December 1991, it had to undergo a significant transition period. There were a few growing pains during this period, one of which was the collapse of the Soviet ruble. For a short time, bricks were more valuable than the ruble in the newly formed Russian Federation. Russia was forced to decommission all of its carriers between 1991 and 1996 to cut costs, with the only surviving carrier being the Admiral Kuznetsov.

Russia was able to stay afloat by selling off a few of its carriers to allied nations. The Kiev-class carrier — the Baku — survived the scrap heap as well, finding itself in service of India's navy. China purchased a few carriers, too; transforming them into hotels and museums.