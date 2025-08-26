Every Japanese Aircraft Carrier Sunk In WWII

World War II, true to its name, was fought across many fronts, with battles raging around the world over land, sea, and air. In the Pacific theater, especially, the Japanese and Allied military fought large naval battles that incorporated both powerful battleships and aircraft carriers that carried many fighter planes.

Over the course of World War II, dozens of these massive carriers met their final fate at the bottom of the Pacific Ocean or some other body of water. Let's take a look at Japanese aircraft carriers that were destroyed during World War II.