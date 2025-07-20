Ukraine Keeps Sinking Russian Ships In The Black Sea Without A Conventional Navy — Here's How

When Russia invaded Ukraine in 2022, many thought the battle for the Black Sea was a foregone conclusion. Ukraine's minuscule navy was merely a remnant of its split with Moscow, when Ukraine ended up with just 18% of the Soviet Black Sea Fleet assets. Twenty-five years of ineptitude, corruption, and neglect left Ukraine with a collection of degraded Soviet warships and one flagship, the frigate Hetman Sahaydachniy. Russia's annexation of Crimea eight years earlier only worsened the problem, causing the Ukrainian Navy to lose its largest port, nearly three-quarters of its ships and sailors, and a majority of its ship repair capabilities.

Within the war's first weeks, Ukraine had lost its strategic outpost on Snake Island, closed its port in Odesa, scuttled its only flagship to prevent its seizure, and lost most of its remaining ships. Many believed that it was only a matter of time before it ceded control of the Black Sea, a geopolitical disaster that would allow Russia to blockade Crimea's Kerch Strait, cutting off Ukraine's only natural sea route for critical grain exports.

A little over a month later, however, Ukrainian forces flipped the script, sinking the flagship of Russia's Black Fleet. In the years to follow, Ukraine's Navy has used unmanned sea drones, anti-ship cruise missiles, and sea mines to not only push the Russian fleet out of its territorial waters but also damage a reported 29 vessels and attack several Russian ports. In 2024, Ukraine sank several high-profile Russian warships, including several of the fleet's newest missile corvettes. Now, three years into the conflict, Ukraine's tactics offer a unique look into the changing landscape of naval warfare, providing several key lessons for those looking to understand how changing technologies may shift naval strategies.