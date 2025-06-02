What Supersonic Missile Is Ukraine Using To Take Down Russian Fighter Jets From Drone Boats?

The Russo-Ukraine War has pushed the defending nation to new heights in terms of offensive and defensive innovation. This has resulted in new ways of taking on an enemy in what can be described as a 'David and Goliath' situation. Ukraine, being the smaller of the two nations, has had to think outside the box in terms of taking on enemy threats, which has pushed drone development into previously unseen areas. Of particular note is Ukraine's use of high-tech tools like uncrewed surface vessels (USV), which are drones that operate on the water.

Advertisement

Ukraine's success with these watercraft has proven capable of taking out key infrastructure, and Russia's Black Sea Fleet is significantly degraded. Previous Ukrainian USVs worked by piloting them into targets and detonating, making them similar to kamikaze drones, which Ukraine has employed to great success in sinking Russian warships. Ukraine's latest innovation in the realm of USV development is its drone boats, which engage and shoot aircraft out of the sky. These improved USVs are agile floating missile platforms, and they're a game changer for the ongoing conflict.

Ukraine's Maritime Autonomous Guard Unmanned Robotic Apparatus V-type (MAGURA) V5 first engaged in combat operations against Russian surface vessels of the Black Sea Fleet in 2023 and evolved into its latest model, the V7, in 2025. The MAGURA V7 is designed specifically to strike enemy aircraft, and it has demonstrated this ability with deadly precision thanks to its ability to carry and fire two supersonic AIM-9M Sidewinder air-to-air missiles. These elevate the MAGURA's lethality to new heights, ensuring Russia cannot gain air superiority when its aircraft are targeted from the land, air, and sea.

Advertisement