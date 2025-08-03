How Many Fighter Jets Have Fallen Off Aircraft Carriers In 2025? (And Why)

Two fighter jets have fallen off U.S. Navy aircraft carriers in 2025 alone. One of these involved an F/A-18 Super Hornet from the USS Harry S. Truman. On the other hand, the other jet – also from the Truman — reportedly plunged into the Red Sea after the carrier's arresting equipment failed to bring the jet to a complete stop after landing. The aircraft's aviators successfully ejected and only sustained minor injuries. A third unconfirmed case occurred during operations in the Red Sea, likely connected to the ongoing conflict with Houthi forces.

While these numbers may seem small, let's not forget that each incident comes with a heavy price tag. Each of these jets costs around $60 million. Interestingly, none of these jets were lost during active combat missions. Instead, they were accidents that happened during standard deck operations.

Aircraft carriers operate in unpredictable environments. High seas, sudden ship maneuvers, or even simple equipment malfunctions can quickly turn routine movements into disasters. As a result, a single mistake, whether human error or equipment failure, can send these super-expensive military aircraft into the ocean in seconds.