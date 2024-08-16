All About The USS Harry S. Truman (CVN 75) Aircraft Carrier And Where Its Homeport Is

It's common practice for military vessels to bear the name of prominent historical figures, especially somebody who had such an impact on a country's history. Sometimes, aircraft carriers like the USS Carl Vinson (CVN 70) get their name from U.S. representatives, while other times, they're named after presidents. It wasn't his proudest moment, but Harry S. Truman was the first — and hopefully only — president to authorize the use of nuclear weapons, putting an end to the Second World War. However, he accomplished more than that during his two terms as president. He navigated America through the early years of the Cold War and opposed the USSR from expanding farther into Europe.

Now one of the aircraft carriers in one of the biggest carrier classes in the world proudly wears the name of the 33rd President of the United States of America. The USS Harry S. Truman (CVN 75) is the eighth Nimitz-class nuclear aircraft carrier and the ninth nuclear-powered carrier since the USS Enterprise (CVN 65). As with all Nimitz-class carriers, this is a floating city that stands 24 stories tall, 1,092 feet long, with a 257-foot wide flight deck and had a displacement of about 100,000 tons when fully loaded.

The carrier houses approximately 5,680 men and women, along with roughly 85 aircraft. The two A4W nuclear reactors aboard drive the carrier's four propellers, producing a max speed of over 30 knots and around 260,000 shaft horsepower.

