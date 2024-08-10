All About The USS Carl Vinson (CVN 70) Aircraft Carrier And Where Its Homeport Is

When you think of massive naval vehicles like aircraft carriers, you'd probably expect them to have a name reminiscent of one of our country's most decorated figures. For many of our Navy's aircraft carriers, this is true, with standouts being the USS Abraham Lincoln, Dwight D. Eisenhower, and George Washington. Some ships, however, bear the namesakes of figures you may not know off the top of your head, but are no less important to the history of the U.S Navy.

One such naval vehicle is the USS Carl Vinson, CVN 70, named for a former member of the United States House of Representatives. During his tenure, Vinson served as the Chairman of the House Naval Affairs and Armed Services Committee — using this authority to sponsor the Two-Ocean Navy Act of 1940 to aid in shipbuilding for World War II.

Today, the USS Carl Vinson stands proud in that man's honor as one of the 12 active aircraft carriers of the United States Navy. After its original commissioning in 1982, the USS Carl Vinson has served the military needs of the country faithfully, deploying to conflicts all over the world such as Operation Enduring Freedom in 2010 and Operation Inherent Resolve in 2014. These efforts and more have earned the vessel several awards, including the National Defense Service Medal, the Global War on Terrorism Expeditionary Medal, and the Armed Forces Expeditionary Medal. Most recently, the USS Carl Vinson was included amongst the participants of the 29th biennial Exercise Rim of the Pacific around the Hawaiian islands.

