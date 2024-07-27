Which Aircraft Carriers Are Stationed In San Diego?

The United States Navy currently has 11 aircraft carriers in its fleet. These big floating cities of the sea, bristling with a staggering array of high-tech armaments, are strategically located around the globe to more effectively move into action when needed. A few of these leaders of a Carrier Strike Group (CSG) or Carrier Battle Group (CVBG) are now actively deployed, while others are preparing to head out to sea. And some are at their homeport getting general maintenance done.

Three active aircraft carriers currently call San Diego homeport, while four others (and the still-in-the-works PCU John F. Kennedy) are part of Naval Air Force Atlantic (AIRLANT), and are based in and around Norfolk, Virginia. Each of these "supercarriers" has a lifespan of 50 years before getting decommissioned and has one scheduled midlife refueling point — basically, a stem-to-stern inspection and refurbishment to ensure the carrier will last the remainder of its mission.

Some of the largest warships on the planet, 10 of 11 Navy ships are of the 100,000-ton, nuclear-powered Nimitz class. The other is the USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78), the first of the new Ford-class carriers deployed in 2022 (which in itself was the first new class in over 40 years), and is even bigger than the Nimitz carriers. The newest 12th vessel, the PCU John F. Kennedy (CVN 79), will set sail sometime in 2025.