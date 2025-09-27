5 Of Our Favorite Handheld Electronics From The 1990s

As nostalgic as you might feel about the '90s, it's safe to say it was a pretty weird time. Given that some '90s kids are older than the World Wide Web, most of us grew up with technology sprouting up all around us. I still remember pre-Google internet, when all we could do was type in URLs or, late in the '90s, ask Jeeves our questions. From affordable home PCs to satellite television, kids growing up through the early 2000s saw some interesting things. Plus, some pretty weird gadgets were sold in the 1990s.

If you were disturbed to find that gimmicks like the Furby are making a comeback, there is a silver lining. Some of your other favorite electronics from the '90s are being revived, too. In case you're struggling to recall all the amazing technology of that era (millennials might not be considered so young and hip these days), here are some of our favorite handheld electronics from the 1990s.