3 Discontinued Smartphone Brands That Used To Be Pretty Successful

There are a lot of companies that make smartphones, but over the years, some have bowed out of the market. Most of those that are gone now weren't necessarily huge names, but among the dead brands, there are a few that stand out. In various different ways, they were major innovators, trying to figure out ways to enhance the smartphone experience and the value of their particular handsets. Some of them were at the forefront of the handheld computing device market before smartphones became commonplace.

In time, for various reasons, both internal and external, these companies elected to exit the smartphone market so as to focus on other areas where they could still make a profit. With the caveat that we're not going to include brands that were acquired by other companies and still exist on new phones today, like Nokia and Motorola, or brands like HTC that exited the U.S. market but still sells phones elsewhere, let's take a look at smartphones brands that came crashing down.