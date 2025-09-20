5 Trucks That Hold World Towing Records

When it comes to trucks, towing capacity is one of the first specs people bring up. It's a bragging right, a sales point, and often the measure of how "tough" a truck really is. For most drivers, that means pulling something practical. Whether that's a camper for summer trips, a boat for weekends at the lake, or maybe a horse trailer. Every now and then, automakers and engineers decide to throw practicality out the window and see just how far they can push their machines.

That's when things start to get a little out of this world. We're talking about trucks that have pulled space shuttles through city streets, pulled freight trains weighing over a million pounds, or even set speed records while towing trailers across the Mojave Desert. These aren't the kind of scenarios you'll find in an owner's manual, and they definitely aren't scenarios most truck buyers will ever encounter. These are simply extreme and over-the-top demonstrations that are pretty much trying to prove a point, which is that modern trucks are capable of far more than we usually give them credit for.

In this roundup, we're looking at five trucks that made towing history, whether by breaking world records, challenging the laws of physics, or just simply reminding the world that the right mix of engineering, grit, and a little imagination can move just about anything.