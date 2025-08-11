This EV Set A Guinness World Record For Towing (And It Pulled More Than 150 Tons)

If you've got something that needs towing, the chances are you want to get your hands on a capable pickup truck to get the job done. It makes sense, with Ford's F-150 currently capable of pulling 13,500 pounds, and the most capable heavy-duty Ram truck on offer boasting a maximum towing capacity of 36,610 pounds.

In comparison, the F-150 Lightning, which we drove and reviewed earlier this year, is only rated to tow a maximum of 10,000 pounds. This may leave you thinking that gas- or diesel-powered models are best suited to towing, but British brand Iveco would be keen to correct you there. In an effort to demonstrate the strength of its electric van, Iveco towed 153.58 tons in 2023, setting the official Guinness World Record for towing with an electric van. The load in question consisted of a huge truck, with a digger atop its trailer, a construction truck full of rocks, and an airport fire truck.

This British van isn't the only electric vehicle that's tried its hand at pulling a gargantuan load in recent years either, as prior to this the Tesla Model X pulled off a similarly impressive feat. Regardless of the fact that a Tesla Model X is only rated to tow 5,000 pounds, in 2018 one example pulled a Boeing Dreamliner 787-9, which tips the scales at 130 tons. This feat gained it the title of 'heaviest weight towed by an electric car' according to Guinness World Records, and it's a record that still stands today.