13 Of The Most Agile Fighter Jets Flying Today

The graceful swoop and harried valor of aerial combat have enthralled aviation enthusiasts for decades. Humanity only cracked the code of lift and thrust in the early 20th century. Since then, flying machines have evolved from puttering craft of fabric and wood to virtual rocketships that blast to near-space altitudes.

The First World War established the term 'dogfight' for aerial combat between flyers. The violent aerial maneuvers reminded onlookers of dogs swirling and snapping in search of a fatal strike. Powerful aircraft enabled evolving fighter pilots to take off and engage in combat, but agility kept them alive to return. A craft's ability to turn, maneuver, and pivot for an advantageous position dominated the day of early dogfighting and continues to do so today.

Much of aerial warfare has evolved, but the maneuvering principle remains unchanged. A fighter aircraft with superior agility has an edge in combat. The Mach-2 class General Dynamics F-16 Fighting Falcon is an ultra-speedy yet nimble fighter with combat cred. China's Chengdu J-10 has recently garnered attention by reportedly scoring victories with a secondary market nation. Russia retains a functional and deadly supply of Su-27 Flankers and MiG-29 Fulcrums.

While the F-22 Raptor and F-35 Lightning soak up the fifth-gen spotlight, and with a sixth generation under development, an arms race for agile jet fighters percolates in the secondary markets. Here's a peek at some of the most agile fighter jets flying operationally today.