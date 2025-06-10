Why Does The F22 Raptor Have Rectangular Exhaust Nozzles?

As one of the world's most powerful fighter aircraft currently in service, the F-22 Raptor is a marvel of technological achievement. Made from some of the most advanced and durable metals and material composites, the F-22 combines its impressive hardware with cutting-edge electronic communication, navigation, sensors, and warfare systems that further improve its effectiveness during combat. Created for air superiority, the F-22 is unequaled in its speed, stealth, and agility. To achieve its high speed and supermaneuvrability, it is equipped with the most powerful engine on a jet fighter, and a unique set of rectangular nozzles, which aids in stealth and is a vital component of its thrust vectoring system.

The two key reasons why the F-22 uses rectangular nozzles instead of the regular round-shaped ones are to help maximize its stealth and to facilitate thrust vectoring. The advantage of rectangular-shaped nozzles is that it helps reduce the jet's heat signature by minimizing the exhaust plume length. In addition, the swept-back, parallel, and hard-edged design of the nozzle edges also helps decrease the overall radar signature of the aircraft, making it stealthy even from a rear angle.

In addition to helping it maintain its stealth, the rectangular nozzles' main function is to provide thrust vectoring for the F-22 Raptor. These nozzles are mated to the engine and are categorized as two-dimensional because it can be controlled by the pilot to move up to 20 degrees up or down. The nozzles are directly integrated into the Raptors' control system, using Full-Authority Digital Electronic Control (FADEC), and it does not need additional input to work, as it will work in tandem with the control surfaces like the rudders, flaps, and elevators.

