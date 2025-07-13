Which Country's Military Flies The Most MiG-29 Fighter Jets?

Since entering service in 1982, the MiG-29 fighter jet has been a well-regarded aircraft with exceptional capabilities and versatility. As a fourth-generation fighter, it was designed for agility and efficiency in aerial dogfighting, making it comparable to the venerable Lockheed Martin F-16 Viper and McDonnell Douglas F/A-18 Hornet. Created as the Soviet response to the American F-15 Eagle, its primary mission was to serve as a frontline fighter that could also conduct ground attack operations. Because it combines low cost and competence in several operational areas, the MiG-29 is used by several countries, with Russia having the most in its military aircraft fleet.

From a report published by Flightglobal, Russia currently has 275 MiG-29s. 240 aircraft in service with the Russian Air-Space Force or VKS, 13 of which are assigned for training roles. Next,18 MiG-29s are deployed for Russian naval aviation, plus four other units used as trainers. This high number of Russian-owned MiG-29s is not surprising given that it has the second biggest air force in the world after the United States, and Mikoyan Aerospace, its manufacturer, is a Russian company.

The MiG-29s used by Russia come in several variants that are upgraded versions of the original MiG-29, starting with the MiG-29SMT, which features improved avionics, larger fuel capacity, and a more powerful engine, allowing for greater range and combat effectiveness. Next is the MiG-29K, the navalized MiG-29M designed to operate from aircraft carriers. The K in its name stands for Korabelnogo bazirovaniya, which means ship-based in Russian. Considered a 4++ gen fighter jet, it has limited stealth capabilities due to radar-absorbent coating and is fitted with upgraded avionics and newer weaponry. It is also is equipped with folding wings to fit in the Admiral Kuznetsov, the only Russian aircraft carrier to date.