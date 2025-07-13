Which Country's Military Flies The Most MiG-29 Fighter Jets?
Since entering service in 1982, the MiG-29 fighter jet has been a well-regarded aircraft with exceptional capabilities and versatility. As a fourth-generation fighter, it was designed for agility and efficiency in aerial dogfighting, making it comparable to the venerable Lockheed Martin F-16 Viper and McDonnell Douglas F/A-18 Hornet. Created as the Soviet response to the American F-15 Eagle, its primary mission was to serve as a frontline fighter that could also conduct ground attack operations. Because it combines low cost and competence in several operational areas, the MiG-29 is used by several countries, with Russia having the most in its military aircraft fleet.
From a report published by Flightglobal, Russia currently has 275 MiG-29s. 240 aircraft in service with the Russian Air-Space Force or VKS, 13 of which are assigned for training roles. Next,18 MiG-29s are deployed for Russian naval aviation, plus four other units used as trainers. This high number of Russian-owned MiG-29s is not surprising given that it has the second biggest air force in the world after the United States, and Mikoyan Aerospace, its manufacturer, is a Russian company.
The MiG-29s used by Russia come in several variants that are upgraded versions of the original MiG-29, starting with the MiG-29SMT, which features improved avionics, larger fuel capacity, and a more powerful engine, allowing for greater range and combat effectiveness. Next is the MiG-29K, the navalized MiG-29M designed to operate from aircraft carriers. The K in its name stands for Korabelnogo bazirovaniya, which means ship-based in Russian. Considered a 4++ gen fighter jet, it has limited stealth capabilities due to radar-absorbent coating and is fitted with upgraded avionics and newer weaponry. It is also is equipped with folding wings to fit in the Admiral Kuznetsov, the only Russian aircraft carrier to date.
A reliable frontline fighter
The MiG-29 was also exported to other countries, with 23 other countries operating the fighter jet. After Russia, the Indian military has the second-highest number of MiG-29s, with 120 aircraft. Known as the MiG-29UPG, this was a result of a joint venture between Mikoyan and Indian manufacturers. 65 of these are in its air force, another ten as trainers, 36 for its navy, and nine more for training use. Lastly, the third country with the most MiG-29s is Ukraine, having a total of 55, with 47 aircraft in its air force, and another eight assigned as trainers. Despite its few numbers, Ukraine has several MiG-29 versions in its fleet, which include the MiG-29A, MiG-29S, MiG-29UB, and its indigenous MiG-29MU1 and MU2.
As part of the Soviet PFI, later the LPFI program of creating new fighter aircraft, the MiG-29 was developed side by side with the much bigger Sukhoi Su-27 Flanker. The MiG-29, with its shorter range, was tasked with air defense and short-range engagements, while the Su-27 was capable of operating at a longer range, making it capable of intercepting bombers and other threats outside of its country's borders. The most modern iteration of the Fulcrum is the MiG-35, and is among the world's best fighter jets.
Because of its availability for purchase, cost, and performance, many countries chose the MiG-29 for its fighter jet fleets. Other factors that made the Fulcrum popular were its agility, particularly in close-range dogfights, and the helmet-mounted targeting system that enabled rapid missile deployment. 47 years since it first flew, the MiG-29 remains a formidable fighter jet, and of the total 1,600 that were produced, approximately 800 aircraft are still in active service, which is a testament to its engineering and continuing relevance.