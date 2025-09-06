5 Toyota 4Runner Years To Never Buy Used

Toyota is known as one of the most reliable carmakers in the world. The Japanese company has been making cars in the United States since 1957, and many of its models have been incredibly successful. For instance, the Corolla is the best-selling passenger car in the world, with more than 50 million units sold since its debut in 1966. Another iconic model is the Toyota 4Runner, which has been in production for over 40 years.

The 4Runner came to fruition after Toyota halted the import of the Land Cruiser FJ40 to the U.S. After the success of the Toyota Trekker — a car built by Winnebago Industries and Toyota — the company saw potential for an off-road-capable domestic truck. This idea gave birth to the 4Runner in 1984.

Currently, in its sixth-generation, the Toyota 4Runner comes with all the bells and whistles you would expect from an SUV. However, if you want to buy a used 4Runner, not all year models are advisable for purchase. To help you make a smarter decision, we have created this guide that covers the used 4Runner years to avoid.