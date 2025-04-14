Everything To Know Before Buying A Toyota 4Runner (New Or Used)

Most modern SUVs undergo changes every few years to keep them appealing to buyers amid an ever-evolving field of competition, but the Toyota 4Runner isn't like most SUVs. The fifth-generation 4Runner produced until the 2024 model year had barely changed since its introduction in 2010. It seems that Toyota realized it was onto a good thing and stuck with it, but its aging platform and powertrains meant that it couldn't match up to the best SUVs for refinement or efficiency. Thankfully, the Japanese automaker decided it was time to overhaul the car, and released an all-new generation for the 2025 model year.

Despite significant changes, the latest 4Runner keeps its toughness and go-anywhere capabilities. So, is it worth coughing up the cash for a new example or saving some money for an older model year? To help answer that question, we've gathered pricing, value retention, reliability data, and the experience of our review team to assess the SUV's real-world performance. Before you decide whether to buy a new or used 4Runner, it's worth knowing these things first.