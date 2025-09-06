10 Of The Best Tesla Model Y Accessories To Upgrade Your EV, According To Owners
Tesla, founded in 2003 and one of several companies owned by Elon Musk, took its name from inventor Nikola Tesla. The company debuted its first electric car, the Roadster, in 2008, and quickly expanded its lineup with the Model S sedan in 2012, the Model X SUV in 2015, the Model 3 in 2017, and the Cybertruck, famous for all the wrong reasons, in 2019. Out of the lot, the Model S was picked as the Best Overall Car by Consumer Reports and also earned the title of the Ultimate Car of the Year by Motor Trend. In 2020, Tesla started delivering its compact SUV, the Model Y, which recently received its 2025 refresh.
Fun fact: Tesla's naming strategy spells out 'SEXY,' though the Model 3 uses a number after Ford filed a trademark for Model E. Over the years, Tesla has grown into one of the largest automakers by market value and also one of the major electric vehicle brands. The Model Y, despite mixed reliability ratings, has become a popular model for the masses. Approximately 1.2 million units of the Tesla Model Y have been sold across the U.S. and China, and it became the best-selling car in China in 2024.
The Model Y is offered in different trims in the U.S., including Long Range Rear-Wheel Drive, Long Range All-Wheel Drive, and the Performance AWD model. Although the car offers everything you need, owners often find it lacking in a few much-needed items. This article aims to fill that gap by listing handpicked upgrades selected by Model Y owners themselves.
All-weather floor mats
The Tesla Model Y comes with basic carpet floor mats for both the front and rear seats as standard factory equipment. They are either installed by the dealership or packed inside a bag. The Tesla carpet mats do look great and blend in with the aesthetics of the Model Y, but they are known to attract dust and grime pretty easily, leaving many car owners wondering if they even really need them. One of the first Tesla Model Y accessories you should consider purchasing after taking delivery of your car is all-weather floor mats.
Several owners have suggested going for the 3D MAXpider, SUPER LINER, TESMANIAN, and TuxMat floor mats. In short, you can pick among any of the major car mat brands, as they are reliable and tend to fit well. All-weather floor mats are recommended over carpet mats, as the latter are prone to getting dirty easily and are more difficult to clean and maintain. Carpet mats also stand a higher chance of getting permanently damaged due to moisture. On the other hand, all-weather floor mats come with the benefits of both carpet and rubber mats. They can handle mud, rain, snow, and even dry debris. The best part is that they can be cleaned just by shaking them or rinsing them with water.
All-weather mats also last longer and give the best protection to the floor of your car. You don't have to settle for the boring black color, as all-weather mats, similar to carpet mats, also come in multiple colors, allowing you to customize them to match the interior or exterior color of the car.
Center console tray organizers
The Tesla Model Y comes with multiple storage areas, with the front center console storage area being the most useful and noticeable. It is divided into two compartments: the space beneath the display and the under-armrest storage area. The only downside is that the storage is quite deep, and doesn't use the space efficiently. That's why many Model Y owners have recommended adding a center console tray organizer to not only use the ample space in the center but also to keep things organized.
As per an enthusiast thread on Reddit,Model Y owners have highlighted purchasing Tesla's official center console trays. Others have suggested going for the Vemote, TAPTES, or even the Spigen armrest console organizer — all represented on Amazon. The only thing to keep in mind is that while the Tesla console tray includes two trays, aftermarket options may not include trays for both the center console and armrest console storage. For instance, if you want to opt for the Spigen center console organizer, you will need to purchase the armrest console tray separately, which will incur an additional cost.
Whichever brand you pick, it will divide the front center console into two levels. The upper tray keeps your wallet, keys, AirPods, and sunglasses secure, while a lower section has access to the USB ports underneath to charge your devices. Most upper trays can also slide back and forth. Additionally, with the armrest console tray, the storage gets divided into two levels, maximizing options for keeping things neatly arranged.
Screen protector
A Tesla Model Y comes with a couple of displays. The first one is at the front, which is the main console, and the second one is at the back for the rear passengers to control the AC and media. The main display measures 15.4 inches, whereas the second display measures 8 inches. It may sound unnecessary, but according to many Tesla Model Y owners, the screen protector is an essential accessory for the car. Not only does the screen protector protect the screen from scratches and smudges, but it also enhances readability by reducing glare.
Upon checking multiple forums, the Spigen Tempered Glass Screen Protector emerged as the most recommended screen protector for the Model Y, and with 4.6 stars across nearly 15,000 Amazon reviews at the time of writing, this rating appears to support that recommendation. Users have reported that the screen protector is easy to install, and the matte finish effectively minimizes screen reflection. Plus, the screen protector keeps the display free from fingerprints.
But if you think Spigen doesn't fit your bill, then you could also opt for a screen protector from anyone among Tesmanian, Abstract Ocean, RPM, or BASENOR. However, keep in mind that the official manual says not to put anything on the display. Still, many use it at their own risk, as any damage caused by a screen protector isn't covered under warranty.
Sunshade
None of the Tesla models comes with an openable roof. Instead, they come with a panoramic glass roof that provides the same airy feel inside the cabin and visibility to the sky, but it cannot be opened. However, if you live in places such as Florida, San Diego, Miami, or Texas, you probably need a sunshade to protect yourself from the extra light and heat. Several Model Y owners in a Reddit thread have suggested going for a sunshade to keep the cabin cool if you park your car directly in the sun on hot days.
One user on Reddit suggested the KUNIST sunshade for the Tesla Model Y after testing several other sunshades, although they did not reveal the name of the brand. Another user had a similar experience, and after testing three brands, they recommended the Spigen Cryoshade.
Other users have also suggested purchasing the EcoNour sunshade for the windshield, while others have recommended opting for the umbrella-style sunshade available on Amazon as a budget-friendly option. If you're confused, you could also opt for the official Tesla sunshade for the Model Y or the Tesmanian Model Y sunshade.
Mudflaps
Mudflaps are another essential accessory for the Tesla Model Y, recommended by many owners. They are necessary to protect the car's paint from rocks, dirt, salt, and debris, especially in areas with less-than-favorable climates. Without mudflaps, there is a higher risk of paint chipping or wearing off the lower body panels. According to a Reddit thread, multiple owners have suggested installing Rally Armor mudflaps. While on the expensive side, these mudflaps have received praise from Model Y owners for their quality and protection, with one user at Tesla Motors Club saying, "These flaps are flexible, do not break when you run across something, do not wrap around the fender/paint, and hold up well. Only real mud flaps I found for a Tesla."
Other owners have also suggested CYBERBEANS mudflaps for their look and affordable price. Mudflaps from RPM are also quite popular among Model Y owners, with BASENOR receiving praise for being shorter than official Tesla or RPM mudflaps, while also effectively keeping debris and dirt away. There are also recommendations for the official Tesla mudflaps, Rokblokz, and the ones from Tesmanian.
Paint protection film or ceramic coating
Getting paint protection film (PPF) or a ceramic coating is a personal choice, but it is one of the most highly recommended options suggested by Model Y owners. However, before going ahead to get either the PPF or ceramic coating, you should understand the difference between them. Paint protection film is a polyurethane-based film applied to the car to protect the paint surface. It can also be applied to other surfaces where you need protection. Some PPF coatings can self-heal upon being scratched. It can be removed at will, but it cannot be reinstalled.
On the other hand, when opting for ceramic coating, a professional will apply a chemical polymer solution. It protects the paint from external damage and also adds a hydrophobic layer of protection. Some owners on Reddit are inclined toward PPF for its protective properties, especially for the front. While Model Y owners from another Reddit thread don't recommend a full PPF. Both products perform a valuable service at a premium, but the personal cost-benefit analysis of budgeting owners is always a factor. If considering either, it is advisable to research and identify a reputable band with experience in professional service.
Portable tire inflator and repair kit
A portable tire repair kit and an inflator are must-have accessories no matter which car you drive. Tires can go flat anywhere, anytime, but getting them repaired can be a tough task. Tesla Model Y owners have suggested keeping a portable tire inflator and a repair kit handy, which can be used to refill air or repair a puncture. Since they don't require compressed air tanks to function, you can use them by simply plugging them into a USB port or the cigarette lighter in your car.
There are multiple types of tire inflators available, including an AC inflator and a cordless, battery-powered tire inflator. If you purchase a 110V AC inflator, you can plug it into a wall outlet and start pumping air into your Tesla Model Y. According to Tesla Model Y owners, the Fanttik X8 APEX EV Tire Inflator is one of the highly recommended products. Some have also suggested getting a Ryobi, Milwaukee M12, QVC, or Harbor Freight tire inflator.
Amazon is stocked with tire inflators from various brands, including those from China. However, we recommend getting one from a major tire inflator brand for reliability and longevity.
Home/mobile EV charger
If you are going for an electric car, then you need to have a solution for charging it. Tesla offers a Wall Connector that you can use to charge your Tesla Model Y. You can plug in your car and leave it overnight to get fully charged and be good for the road. The Tesla Wall Connector delivers up to 11.5 kW per 48 amp output, which translates to around 44 miles of range per hour. If you want to keep a charger handy, then Tesla also offers a mobile connector. It is quite useful, especially if you are going on a long road trip or are far from home.
Several Model Y owners favor the official Tesla Wall Connector or Mobile Connector over third-party accessories. One user on Tesla Motors Club said, "For a Tesla owner, right now, the Tesla Wall Connector is by far the best EVSE on the market. It has gone through three generations, getting more reliable and feature-rich each time." Apart from the reliable Tesla home charger, you can also choose the United Chargers Grizzl-E Classic, which is we thought was one of the best home EV chargers on the market.
Magnetic hitch cover
The Tesla Model Y has a towing capacity of 3,500 pounds when equipped with the tow hitch package. However, applying the tow hitch can be a tough task, as the hitch cover on the Model Y is reportedly difficult to remove and reinstall. Several owners have vented out their frustration in multiple forums. One user on Tesla Motor Clubs called the hitch cover that the Model Y comes with "garbage", while another Model Y owner said that even a service advisor at Tesla suggested sticking a flathead/straight-edge screwdriver into the side and prying the hitch cover off.
That can be a frustrating position to be in if you have all the necessary towing equipment with you, but you're unable to remove the hitch cover. In a Reddit thread, one user suggested getting a UNGODLY Design magnetic tow hitch cover for the Model Y, which is easy to remove and install. There are also plenty of magnetic hitch cover options available on Amazon from brands like Atesilor, Crvicv, and ONTEN. All you need to do is pull the hitch cover using your finger and snap it back in once you are done with towing.
Mobile connector
A portable mobile charger, the Tesla Mobile Connector can plug into any home outlet and provide about 3 miles of range per hour. When connected to a 240V outlet, it delivers approximately 30 miles of range per hour. Priced at $300, it is one of the most essential accessories for the Tesla Model Y. Reddit users have suggested that if you want a reliable mobile charger for your Model Y, then you shouldn't look beyond the official charger.
Inside the bundle, you get the NEMA 5-15 and (120V) and NEMA 14-50 (240V) adapters. You can buy additional adapters from Tesla for different outlets, including the NEMA 5-15 and NEMA 14-50. Tesla owners generally advise against using third-party adapters, as they can be of poor quality and wear out quickly.
One owner shared his experience of searching for a cheaper alternative to the Tesla mobile charger on Amazon. Though there are a lot of options, one user thread concluded that the official mobile charger is appropriately priced for a specialized aftermarket accessory. Since a mobile charger is more suited for emergencies or long trips, it's worth investing in a reliable one, and there's often no better option than OEM.
Methodology
To compile this list of the best Tesla Model Y accessories, we dug up owners' discussions on Reddit, Tesla-related forums, Tesla's own resources, and expert publications like Car and Driver. We included the accessories that were found useful and highly recommended by Tesla Model Y owners and have proven to make a big difference in their daily driving. The accessories that we have included are from different categories, ranging from comfort, protection, and convenience.