10 Of The Best Tesla Model Y Accessories To Upgrade Your EV, According To Owners

Tesla, founded in 2003 and one of several companies owned by Elon Musk, took its name from inventor Nikola Tesla. The company debuted its first electric car, the Roadster, in 2008, and quickly expanded its lineup with the Model S sedan in 2012, the Model X SUV in 2015, the Model 3 in 2017, and the Cybertruck, famous for all the wrong reasons, in 2019. Out of the lot, the Model S was picked as the Best Overall Car by Consumer Reports and also earned the title of the Ultimate Car of the Year by Motor Trend. In 2020, Tesla started delivering its compact SUV, the Model Y, which recently received its 2025 refresh.

Fun fact: Tesla's naming strategy spells out 'SEXY,' though the Model 3 uses a number after Ford filed a trademark for Model E. Over the years, Tesla has grown into one of the largest automakers by market value and also one of the major electric vehicle brands. The Model Y, despite mixed reliability ratings, has become a popular model for the masses. Approximately 1.2 million units of the Tesla Model Y have been sold across the U.S. and China, and it became the best-selling car in China in 2024.

The Model Y is offered in different trims in the U.S., including Long Range Rear-Wheel Drive, Long Range All-Wheel Drive, and the Performance AWD model. Although the car offers everything you need, owners often find it lacking in a few much-needed items. This article aims to fill that gap by listing handpicked upgrades selected by Model Y owners themselves.