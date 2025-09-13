5 Fighter Jets That Can Hold Their Own Against The F-16

By the 1970s, fighter jets had grown heavy, cumbersome, and no longer capable of the high-speed maneuverability that wins dogfights. General Dynamics (now part of Lockheed Martin) proposed an agile, lightweight fighter that would become one of the quickest and most lethal aircraft in the sky: the F-16 Fighting Falcon. In addition to extreme maneuverability, it featured a blended-wing body that increased lift, advanced fly-by-wire controls, and a more survivable ejection seat.

The Fighting Falcon's top speed of Mach 2+ and its quick-strike capability earned it the nickname of "Viper." In time, its role would grow beyond air-to-air fighting to include ground attack and close air support. And despite all this, it was relatively cheap. It was exported to more than two dozen countries, with over 4,500 built. But time moves on, aviation technology advances steadily, and the F-16 now operates in a world with potent rivals.

To determine which jets can hold their own against one of the most iconic fighter jets ever built, we'll look at aircraft that feature low weight, high speed, extreme maneuverability, multi-role capability, or a combination of these characteristics. In addition, these jets must feature modern avionics and weaponry to rival the Viper. And while alliances change and it's possible that an F-16 could find itself facing an American-built jet — for example, Iran flies U.S.-built F-14 Tomcats that it bought when it was a U.S. ally in the 1970s — the Viper's most likely foes will be foreign, so we'll limit our scope to fighters from countries other than the United States.