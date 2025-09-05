5 Of The Scariest Roads In The United States, According To Drivers

Though the Narrows part of the Verrazzano-Narrows Bridge refers to the water below it, you might wonder if the roadway itself is in fact narrow. Based on experience, the answer is yes. Technically part of I-278, which runs between Staten Island and Brooklyn, I've traversed it to get from my hometown in New Jersey to various boroughs of New York City. The only good reason for this madness is collecting critical car parts. Like the time I went to Queens to pick up a pair of Mazdaspeed3 front seats for use in my non-Speed3.

The Verrazzano should earn a spot on any rundown of scariest roads for the incredibly narrow lanes alone, not to mention the aggressive drivers, big trucks, and potential for ripping winds. The fact that this double-decked behemoth sits 228 feet above the water adds to the sense of danger, especially when taking in the short guardrails. Heading east over the bridge, you can take an exit for the Belt Parkway, but I wouldn't suggest it.

A tight radius greets you, as do walls scarred with a wide palette of car paint and missing chunks of concrete courtesy of untold impacts. It gives you pause. My brother has been through this area as well and would tell you the same thing. So, unless you've had experience driving the, um, exciting highways and byways of the New York metro area, I-278 over the Verrazzano-Narrows Bridge is best avoided.